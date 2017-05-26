Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Gary Delaney, one of the most quoted comedians in the country and the only one to ever have had two jokes in the same top ten of Dave’s Funniest Joke at the Edinburgh Fringe, is to headline at Huddersfield’s Lawrence Batley Theatre.

The Live at the Apollo and Royal Variety Performance showman is featuring in the LBT’s Comedy Cellar on Thursday, June 15, with Harrogate Comedian of the Year Peter Brush.

Gary, who is married to fellow stand-up comic Sarah Millican, has often been the subject of controversy over his irreverent brand of humour and describes himself as a ‘right-wing libertarian’. He’s a regular on Mock the Week and writes for shows such as 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

Tickets for the show in the Syngenta Cellar, starting at 8pm, are £8 and £10 from thelbt.org.uk or 014484 430528.