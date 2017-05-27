Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A monumental seven-metre-high cast-iron sculpture of a young girl by world-famous sculptor Jaume Plensa has arrived at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park.

Sited overlooking the park’s lakes, Wilsis (2016) belongs to a series of portraits by the international artist. They depict young girls in a dreamlike state of contemplation and all are on a vast scale. Plensa says the size transforms the ordinary into something extraordinary and we all have the potential to be remarkable.

Plensa’s work has been seen at the YSP twice before – first in 1998 with a bronze, Personal Miraculous Fountain, sited in the Camella House; and then in 2011 with an exhibition.

Wilsis is part of a display of new work in the open air by leading artists to celebrate the YSP’s 40th anniversary. It joins the recently exhibited Ai WeiWei’s Zodiac Heads and Zak Ove’s Black and Blue.