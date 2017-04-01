Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sunday, April 9

Honley Ladies, Lindley Methodist Church: Singing for Spring, Honley Ladies choir’s afternoon concert (from 3pm) has a programme of eclectic music – from classical and pop to traditional and contemporary. The event will also see the debut of Honley Girls Choir. Tickets are £8 on the door and include refreshments.

Monday, April 10

Huddersfield Music Society, St Paul’s Hall: The final concert of the society’s 99th season is by the Benyounes Quartet, playing pieces by Mozart, Mendelssohn and Beethoven. Making a welcome return to Huddersfield, the all-female group can be heard from 7.30pm. Tickets are £18 (£3 for students) from huddersfield-music-society.org.uk

Evening of prose and poetry, Holmfirth Library: Members of Holmfirth Writers’ Group and volunteers from Friends of Holmfirth Library and Tourist Information Centre are hosting a free event, from 7.30pm, at which local writers and poets will read their work. The group meets every Monday at the library and welcomes new members.

Tuesday, April 11

Running Wild by Michael Morpurgo, West Yorkshire Playhouse: An adaptation of the Morpurgo children’s novel, based on the true story of a child who survived the Boxing Day tsunami in Phuket, this stage play tells the tale of a girl named Lilly who, while on holiday with her mother in Indonesia, takes an elephant ride. Moments before the tsunami hits, the elephant, with Lilly on its back, escapes into the jungle, only to face wild tigers and hunters. The play will have life-size puppets and supports the work of the Born Free Foundation’s global elephant conservation projects. Tickets are £13.50 to £30 from wyp.org.uk or 0113 2137700.

Remembering Fred, Victoria Theatre, Halifax: Strictly Come Dancing duo Alijaz and Janette perform the steps from the golden age of Hollywood’s most celebrated dance routines. Stories of Fred Astaire will punctuate the performance, as stars such as Twiggy and Darcey Bussell share their memories of the tap-dancing icon. Tickets are £20.50 to £36 from victoriatheatre.com or 01422 351158.

Volunteer Open Day, Oxfam Online, Batley: The famous charity’s online and recycling depot in Batley, which also co-ordinates all of its festival shops, is hosting an open day for would-be volunteers. Find out what skills you can both offer and learn. The doors on Mill Forest Way, Grange Road, open at 10am. If you can’t attend then call 01924 351897.

Thursday, April 13

Goldilocks & The Three Bears, Lawrence Batley Theatre: Northern Ballet arrives in Huddersfield with its new children’s short ballet, capturing the famous fairy tale with live dance, music and theatre. Tickets are £8. There are performances at 2pm, 4pm and 6pm. Recommended for ages two to 10. Visit thelbt.org.uk or call 01484 430528 for details.

Solid Silver 60s Show, Victoria Theatre, Halifax: The original Sixties music show with The Merseybeats, Wayne Fontana and Vanity Fayre. Iconic hits and hit makers. Tickets are £29 to £33, as above.

Saturday, April 15

The Quireboys, Holmfirth Picturedrome: Rock and roll reprobates The Quireboys stop off in the Holme Valley with numbers from their new album Twisted Love. Tickets for the gig (doors open at 7.30pm) are £18 from picturedrome.net

Jazz vocalist Maureen Washington, Choppard’s Mission: The Holmfirth venue is hosting the Canadian jazz singer as part of a debut tour to promote her new CD Harvest Moon. Money raised from the event, which starts at 7.30pm, will be used to support Holmfirth Arts Festival. Tickets are £12.50 from Imagine Toyshop in Norridge Bottom.

Morgan & West magicians, Barnsley Civic: Fresh from ITV’s The Next Great Magician, the entertainers are touring with their show Parlour Tricks. Promising traditional magic and time travel, the show was a sell-out at the Edinburgh Fringe. Tickets are from £9. Visit barnsleycivic.co.uk or call 01226 327000.

Mercury, Halifax Playhouse: Winners of the National UK Tribute Awards in 2013, the Freddie Mercury and Queen tribute band has been doing the rounds since 1998 and has performed for Brian May and Freddie’s own family. The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are £16 and £17 from 01422 365998 or halifaxplayhouse.org.uk

Spring Apothecarium, Barnsley Civic: Celebrating all things goth and steam punk, the alternative craft market has stalls selling everything from jewllery and cosmetics to hand-made crafts. Open from 10am until 4pm, free admission.

Monday, April 17

Pop up Vintage Shop, The Mill Outlet, Bradford Road, Batley: Oxfam online staff have selected clothing from the 1940s, 50s and 60s for a special Bank Holiday pop-up open from 10am until 4pm. If you’re planning to dress the part at a 1940s or wartime weekend this summer then this is an opportunity to get an authentic outfit.

Wednesday, April 19, to Saturday, April 22

The Inn Crowd, Shelley Village Hall: The Pierrot Players perform a world premiere of the comedy set in Yorkshire, written by member Alan Huff and directed by his wife Carol. At The Prickley Newt pub there are all sorts of goings on – from affairs and intrigue to robbery – as well as efforts to save endangered newts on the moor. Tickets are £6 from Shepley Newsagents, on the door or Shelley McColls. Performances start at 7.30pm.

Anything Goes, Victoria Theatre, Halifax: The popular Cole Porter musical set on board a transatlantic passenger ship has song, dance and more than a little farce as rivals attempt to win the attentions of leading lady Hope Harcourt. From Halifax Amateur Operatic Society. Tickets are £12 to £18 from victoriatheatre.co.uk or 01422 351158.