From now until September 2017.

Treasures Revealed, Yorkshire Sculpture Park: To celebrate the park’s 40th anniversary, artists, supporters and volunteers have chosen 40 inspirational objects from the National Arts Education Archive for an exhibition in the NAEA Gallery. Open every day, entry free.

Sunday, April 23, and Monday, April 24.

The Elves and The Shoemaker, Barnsley Civic: There’s family theatre on offer for the Easter holidays in this topsy-turvy retelling of the magical fairy story. Shows at 10.30am, 1.30pm and 2.30pm. Tickets are £5 for children, £8 for adults, from barnsleycivic.co.uk or 01226 327000.

Tuesday, April 25.

Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour, Picture House, Hebden Bridge: An evening of inspirational adventure films with epic scenery and hair-raising moments in the last wild corners of the planet. Tickets are £10.50 and £12.50 from hebdenbridgepicturehouse.co.uk

Tuesday, April 25, until Friday, April 28.

Engage Research Festival, Huddersfield University: The School of Human and Health Sciences is hosting a series of free public events that showcase the research carried out by academic staff and postgraduate researchers. Subject areas include dementia, nursing, social work, psychology and criminology. LThe programme is available from hud.ad.uk/hhs/events/engage-research-festival

Tuesday, April 25, until May 20.

Earth, Water, Air, West Yorkshire Print Workshop: The Mirfield printmaking facility has an exhibition by 16 artists who have used lino cuts, etching, dry point, screen printing, wood blocks and collagraphs to produce a range of works. Saturday, May 6, sees a Print Day in Day when members of the public can drop in to meet artists and take part in print activities – from 10am until 3pm.

Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29.

Gilbert and Sullivan songs, Meltham Church Hall: The Meltham Parish Church Gilbert and Sullivan Society presents two evenings of excerpts from well-known operettas, including The Gondoliers, The Mikado and The Pirates of Penzance. There will also be parlour songs and musical numbers from members of Reflections and pianist James Bamforth. Performances start at 7.30pm. Tickets are £5 and £8 on the door.

Saturday, April 29.

Blowzabella Day, Holmfirth Civic Hall: Folk band Blowzabella, which uses historic drone instruments such the hurdy-gurdy and bagpipes, is hosting a day of dance and music workshops in association with Holmfirth Festival of Folk. Workshops are from 10am until 5pm, with a performance in the evening from 7.30pm. Tickets range from £7 for children to £25 for a full-day adult ticket. Book at wegottickets.com/f/10630

Huddersfield Jazz, Heritage Quay: The Huddersfield University venue hosts an evening with jazz piano trio Vein – Michael Arbenz on piano, Thomas Lahns on double bass, and Florian Arbenz on drums. Tickets are £14 (£5 for students) from huddersfield-jazz.co.uk or the iPoint Reception at the university. Doors open at 7.30pm.

Marsh Blues Club, Edgerton Road, Huddersfield: Chantel McGregor, guitarist and singer/songwriter, is the guest at the monthly blues club. Doors open at 7.30pm. Tickets are £16 on the door.