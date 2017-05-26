Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sunday, June 4.

Oakwell Artisan Emporium, Oakwell Hall, Birstall: Opening its doors for the first time this year – since a massive renovation – the historic hall is hosting a gathering of the county’s independent artisan producers of everything from crafts and clothing to preserves and woodwork in the adjacent barn and courtyard. Admission is free and the event is from 11am until 4pm. On the same day, the Yorkshire Rover Club is holding a Classic Car Rally on the front lawn of the hall.

Tuesday to Saturday, June 6 to 10.

Huddersfield Thespians, Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield: Production of Anton Burge’s Bette and Joan, exploring the sour relationship between Hollywood stars Joan Crawford and Bette Davis, who revived their careers by appearing together in Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? Tickets are £8 to £12 from thelbt.org.uk or 01484 430528.

Wednesday, June 7.

Call Me Psychic, Victoria Theatre, Halifax: Celebrity psychic Sally Morgan channels messages from the afterlife to audiences and delivers them in a down-to-earth style. She used to read for Princess Di and is the former ITV Star Psychic. If you believe the dead can communicate with the living then Sally may have a message for you. Tickets are £25 from victoriatheatre.co.uk or 01422 351158.

Halifax Thespians, Playhouse, Halifax: The thespians present one of Noel Coward’s most popular comedies, Present Laughter, written in 1939 but still popular today. It features a latter day lothario who attempts to disentangle himself from the clutches of a bevy of seductresses, his secretary, estranged wife and an obsessed young playwright. For ticket details visit halifaxplayhouse.org.uk

Huddersfield Head of Steam gig: Saxophonists Rod Mason and Ben Lowman appear in the regular Wednesday night jazz session at the town centre pub from 8.30pm. Admission is £2.

Friday, June 9.

Seriously Dead, Victoria Theatre, Halifax: A new comedy starring Frazer Hines, Seriously Dead is set in the quiet town of Olwinskirk and involves the local undertaker and a cast of quirky characters, including a disgruntled guardian angel names Thelma. It’s wacky and wild. Tickets are £23 from victoriatheatre.co.uk or 01422 351158.

Saturday, June 10.

Essy Beth at Vinyl Tap, Huddersfield: The Slaithwaite singer/songwriter launches her new album, With Intent; a collection of heartfelt songs and lyrics that explore youth and Essy’s personal journey to becoming an Army musician (she joins up next month). The gig is at 3pm.

How Africans Shaped Early Modern Europe, Huddersfield University: Historian Onyeka explores how African culture played an important part in shaping Western Europe and the Renaissance in a lecture at 10.30pm in the Oastler Building. The event is part of a History in Action day, which includes workshops and exhibitions by local community groups. For details of how to book a place visit hud.ac.uk/news

Sunday, June 11.

Open Farm Sunday, Delph House Farm and Stirley Farm: A day when farmers open their doors to show the public how their food is grown and raised. Commercial farm Yummy Yorkshire at Delph House Farm, High Flatts, Denby Dale, is offering visitors the chance to see calves being fed and how cows are milked. There’s also the chance to take a farm tour on a trailer and buy local produce. Open from 9am until 5pm. Meanwhile Stirley Community Farm, off Hall Bower Lane, Huddersfield, is open from 11am until 3pm to showcase the wildlife-friendly beef farm. Guided tours, children’s activities and tractors aplenty are on offer.

Murder on the Terrace, Lawrence Batley Theatre: An origian murder mystery by Heartbreak Productions, presented in the theatre’s courtyard. Part romp, part farce, with references to Downton Abbey and Agatha Christie, the interactive show starts at 7pm. Tickets are £8 and £14 from thelbt.org.uk or 01484 430528.

Monday, June 12.

Pay What You Decide, Lawrence Batley Theatre: Puppetry, physical theatre and animation combine to create Melancholy, the story of a man as he treads the fine line between insanity and genius. Audience members will be invited to pay what they feel the performance is worth at the end of the show. But tickets need to be booked on thelbt.org.uk or 01484 430528.