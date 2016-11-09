Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Organisers of a new girls’ choir are hoping to hit the right note with youngsters who love to sing.

Honley Girls Choir has been launched by Honley Ladies Choir and its musical director Emily Reaves-Bradley.

Youngsters attended an open evening at Hope Bank Works to find out more about the choir – and find their voices.

Sessions will now be held every Tuesday at 5.15pm to 7.15pm for juniors aged seven to 11 and from 7.30pm to 9pm for seniors aged 12 to 21.

Emily said: “The open evening went really well. We had lots of girls for the junior section and a few for the senior section, which will hopefully grow in time.”

Emily said it was planned to stage a performance for family and friends at the final session before Christmas on Tuesday, December 13, to show what they had achieved in their first six months together.

Honley Ladies have become renowned for doing the unusual – including recreating a 1940s night dance with swing band and uniforms and staging a school disco to help the singers and guests recall the music of their youth. Emily also recruited 250 women to join the Yorkshire Regiment Band at Huddersfield Town Hall for a concert that raised £16,000 for the Mayor of Kirklees’ charity appeal.

Email honleygirls@gmail.com