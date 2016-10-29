Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A trip to the theatre at Christmas to see a pantomime or live theatre can be a magical experience for children.

But it’s one that some youngsters will never know, as their parents simply can’t afford to take them.

Which is where the Lawrence Batley Theatre’s Christmas Angels project steps in – raising enough money to give free tickets to local children’s groups and charity.

This year the LBT will be treating children to a backstage experience and Yorkshire-made ice-cream as well as the theatre’s first-ever

traditional professional pantomime, Cinderella.

But, in order to give the panto experience to as many children as possible, the theatre is asking audience members and local businesses to donate to the project.

A single donation of £100 would allow five children and their carers to enjoy the show.

If you’d like to help contact Rose Condo on 01484 484458 or email rose@thelbt.org