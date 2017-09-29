Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A great comedy line-up has been organised in Upperthong.

The Laugh-A-Thong event at Upperthong Village Hall features four acts on Friday, October 6.

Compère for the evening is TV and Radio’s Justin Moorhouse. He appeared in Peter Kay’s Phoenix Nights and he will introduce three professional stand-up comedians – Dan Nightingale, Simon Donald and Jack Campbell.

Dan worked his way through university as the sound man at a comedy club but actually being on stage looked like so much more fun. Dan mixes cutting observation and raucous gags with high energy audience work and a natural playfulness that engages any crowd. Original, creative and totally unpredictable.

Headlining the show will be Simon Donald who co-founded British publishing phenomenon Viz! from a bedroom in Newcastle.

In 2005 Simon started performing stand-up, beginning to appear on stage as characters not dissimilar to the ones he had been drawing a few years earlier.

Perhaps the best known of these is Barry Twyford, a market researcher with some highly inappropriate questions that reduce audiences to tears of laughter.

As well as appearing at comedy clubs across the nation he has become a regular fixture at the Edinburgh fringe.

He will be ably supported by Jack Campbell. Winner of English Comedian of the Year 2014, Jack has even performed in Australia, Germany, Finland, Latvia and Estonia. Jack has always loved stand-up comedy and began performing whilst at De Montfort University, Leicester in 2009.

Tickets are now on sale for £12.50.

Capacity is limited to a 100 and strictly on a first come, first served basis. All Justin’s previous visits have sold out.

Doors open at 7pm before the show starts at around 8pm.

For tickets phone 07538 015048 or email upperthonghall@aol.com. Alternatively go to www.wegottickets.com/event/415678