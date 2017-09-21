Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The hit documentary Unrest is to be screened at Square Chapel in Halifax as part of an event raising awareness of ME, or chronic fatigue syndrome.

It is hoped that the film - written, directed by and featuring ME sufferer Jennifer Brea, formerly a PhD student at Harvard - will provide an alternate view to commonly held assumptions about the condition.

Unrest will receive two previews on October 24 at 2.30pm and 5.45pm. A spokesperson for the Kirklees and Calderdale Independent ME Support Group (KCIMESG), which works to promote awareness of ME and support local people despite struggling with the illness themselves, said: “We are very excited that this film is coming to Halifax, especially as up until the time of writing, London and Nottingham are the only other two places in the UK showing this film.

“It is hoped that audiences come to understand an illness that many people don’t experience first hand.”

Anyone affected by ME is invited to the KCIMESG’s drop-in sessions held in Halifax every second Tuesday of the month at the Angels Rest Cafe in Crossley Street (11am-1pm) or Huddersfield on the last Wednesday of the month at Café Ollo in the Media Centre, Northumberland Street (1.30-3.30pm).

Tickets for the screening are £4/£7. Details can be found at www.squarechapel.co.uk/whats-on/unrest/