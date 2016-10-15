Half-term is just around the corner, before the month ends with the spookiest of all days — Halloween!

And there's plenty going on across Huddersfield and West Yorkshire occupied this half term, from spooky trails and ghostly tales, pumpkin carving and arts and crafts.

Our bumper guide covers a wide range of activities taking place in the run-up to the festive day - mostly themed around Halloween – and includes some great days out for all the family as well as events closer to home in the Huddersfield area.

Here's what's on this half tem:

Friday October 21

Spooky Story Trail

The Holywell Community group is hosting its third annual Holyween Spooky Story Trail at 6.30pm outside the Holywell Inn and Shaw Park. With help from the drama department of Brooksbank School, a spooky story will unfold as the evening progresses. Tickets are £1 per child.

October 22, 23 and 25 to 30.

Bats and Pumpkins at Cannon Hall Farm

Kids get carving at Cannon Hall Farm pumpkin festival

Follow the Eerie Bat Trail at Cannon Hall Museum in Cawthorne and join in the free activities on offer each day from 11am until 4pm. Drop-in, no need to book, The neighbouring Cannon Hall Farm is running a Pumpkin Festival from October 22 to 31. Admission is £8.95 per person and children get a pumpkin that they can carve under the supervision of expert carvers.

Monday October 24

High Jinx Magic & Illusion at Lawrence Batley Theatre

High Jinx Magic and Illusion featuring Michael Jordan from Huddersfield

There’s High Jinx Magic & Illusion on offer at the Lawrence Batley Theatre in Huddersfield from 2.30pm. The show, by local illusionist Michael Jordan, is fast-paced and packed with circus thrills. Michael, who began his career in magic in 2004 after winning the Magic Circle Young Magicians Club stage competition, is joined by partner Tamsyn Sear and The High Jinx Dancers. Tickets are £8 and £10 from www.thelbt.org.uk or 01484 430528.

October 24 to 30

Ghost train at Kirklees Light Railway

KLR Kirklees Light Railway Ghost Train

The Kirklees Light Railway at Clayton West is running a series of half-term rail journeys, with a special ghost train service on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, October 28, 29 and 30. Fares are from £7.50 to £9.50. For timetables details visit www.kirkleeslightrailway.com or call 01484 865727.

October 24, 25 and 28

Little Monster Craft Sessions at Wyvale Garden Centre

Pumpkin carving at the Wyevale Garden Centre

The Wyevale Garden Centre at Birchencliffe is running a series of half-term Halloween craft sessions for children aged three to eight. Each one is from 10am until noon and covers a different craft. The cost is £2.50 a session and must be booked on wyevalegardencentres.co.uk/little-monsters

October 24 until October 28

Spooky Shelters at Oakwell Hall

Staff at Oakwell Hall Country Park near Birstall are laying a spooky trail for children around the park. Trail sheets are 50p each and there is a prize for those who complete it. On Tuesday, October 25, there’s a Bush Babies event (cost £3 per child) from 10am with storytelling, crafts and games; and on Wednesday, October 26, it’s time for the aged eights and under to build spooky shelters from 10.30am (cost £5 per child). To book places call at the Visitor Centre shop or phone 01924 324761.

October 25-27

Kids Art Club at The Artworks

Budding young artists can sign up to spend three days in a real art school and learn skills from practising artists. The Artworks in Shaw Lane, Halifax, is running a half-term Kids Art Club with sessions from 10am to 1pm each day. Cost is £45 for the whole course. For details visit theartworks.org.uk or call 01422 346900.

Wednesday October 26

Family Sculpture Workshop at Yorkshire Sculpture Park

Old Flo - the Draped Seated Woman at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park

The award-winning Yorkshire Sculpture Park is running a Family Sculpture Workshop, An Island Paradise, for families with children aged six and over. There are two sessions beginning at 10am and 1.30pm, which will be inspired by the work of Swiss artist Not Vital. The park has other events for half term. For details and to book visit ysp.co.uk/events

October 26 and 27

Fancy Dress Competition at Standedge Vistor Centre

Standedge Visitor Centre in Marsden is hosting a Haunted Disco and fancy dress competition for children on Wednesday, October 26. Children will be judged in two categories, from 0-6yrs and 7-12yrs (parents are also invited to dress up for the occasion). The event is from 1pm until 4pm. Tickets are £4 (see below for details)

The venue is also holding pumpkin carving sessions on Thursday, October 27, at 11am and 1pm. All materials are provided at a cost of £5 per person. It is essential to book on 01484 844298 or www.canalrivertrust.org.uk

Thursday October 27

Fireworks and spooky walks at Shibden Park

Flickr/Events Yorkshire Shibden Park, Halifax

Halifax Calder Rotary is hosting a family firework display and spooky guided walks at Shibden Park, north of Halifax. The event starts at 5.30pm and includes a fancy dress competition. There is a park and ride service running from the Eureka car park in Halifax. The firework display is at 7.30pm.

Friday October 28

Creepy Crafts at Bagshaw Museum

Take a trip to the Bagshaw Museum near Batley – itself quite a spooky place – and join the Halloween-themed craft sessions at 11am and 1pm. Book a place on 01924 324765 or email bagshaw.museum@kirklees.gov.uk

Saturday October 29

Halloween Happening at Lawrence Batley Theatre

See The Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Lawrence Batley Theatre for Halloween

The Lawrence Batley Theatre is hosting its fifth annual ghostly going-on, celebrating Halloween with a line-up of live music, magic, art, interactive performances, film and dance. Strictly for the over 18s, the event starts at 7pm and uses the entire theatre building. Look out for the psychic experiments of Messrs Curzon Carter & Taylor; the magic of High Jinx; ghostly tales from Catherine Traveller; The Rocky Horror Picture Show and the 19th century drama Rest is Best. Tickets are £15, including a pie and pea supper. Book at www.thelbt.org.uk or 01484 430528.

Night at the Museum at Bagshaw Museum

Bagshaw Museum

The Bagshaw Museum welcomes visitors to an evening of interactive steampunk-themed theatre with The Mystery of the Vanishing Professor from 6pm. Discover the secrets of the professor’s latest invention in a surreal setting. Not suitable for children under 12. Tickets are £8 and include tea and cake. For details call 01924 324765 or email bagshaw.museum@kirklees.gov.uk

October 29 and 30

Science Show at the National Coal Mining Museum

It’s the Half Term Science Show at the National Coal Mining Museum near Wakefield. The free event unveils mining heroes and inventions. There are performances at noon, 1pm, 2pm and 3pm. Visit the www.ncm.org.uk for details.

Sunday October 30

Family Disco at Cedar Court

Games, balloon modelling, children’s entertainment and a mini disco are on offer at Little Monsters Halloween, hosted by the Cedar Court Hotel, Ainley Top, from 3pm to 6pm. Aimed at families with young children, entry is £3 for under threes, £8 for under 12s and £12 per adult. Ticket price includes a buffet. To book contact www.cedarcourthotels.co.uk/hotels/huddersfield for details.

Shuddersfield Ghost Walk in Huddersfield town centre

Catherine Traveller leads the Shuddersfield Ghost Walk from St. George's Square.

Discover Huddersfield is planning a Shuddersfield Halloween Walk around the town. Starting from the Harold Wilson Statue in St George’s Square at 2.30pm, it will be led by Rebecca Legg for Chol Theatre, who will explain some of Huddersfield’s ghostly, ghastly and macabre history as she wends her way through the streets. No booking is necessary and the cost is £3.

Halloween — Monday October 31

Dress Up at the Royal Armouries

The Royal Armouries in Leeds has a week of Halloween-based activities culminating in a Family Halloween Party from 6pm – 9.30pm on All Hallow’s Eve itself. Tickets for under 16s are £9, with adults £6. Games, fancy dress competitions and crafts will all be on offer. Book at www.royalarmouries.org.uk

Ghost train at Greenhead Park

Mr Spook and his magical train arrives in Greenhead Park, Huddersfield, for an early evening of spine-tingling trips. Tickets are £1.30 for a single ride or £3.50 for a family of up to five people. The event is from 5pm until 7pm.

Until October 31

Wicked Women at York Dungeon

Vengeance of the Vikings at York Dungeon

The York Dungeon comes into its own at this time of year and is staging Wicked Women of York for Halloween – a display of 21 famous stranglers, poisoners and other murderers. Definitely not one for young children or those with a sensitive spirit! As well as other horrible historical tableaux, the dungeon has a new interactive show Vengeance of the Vikings with blood eagles and a viper pit. You have been warned. For details visit thedungeons.com/york