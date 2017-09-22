The full line-up for Halifax Comedy Festival has been revealed.
The event will be held from October 20-28 at six venues across Halifax and the line-up will feature Sara Pascoe, Richard Herring, Lee Nelson, Daliso Chaponda, Ed Gamble and Rob Rouse.
The programme also includes a comedy double bill featuring Geoff Norcott, who has written for Sarah Millican, A League of Their Own, Live at the Apollo and BBC Radio 4 and Tony Burgess, star of BBC Three Comedy Ideal, and writer for a number of household names including Lily Savage and Steve Coogan.
As well as top comedians, the festival will also host hilarious acts and plays including an interactive, sing-a-long-a showing of the cult movie Rocky Horror Picture Show, a comedy play about The Six Wives of Henry VIII and a comedian and chef who makes food with things found in his shed – George Egg: DIY Chef.
Two of Halifax’s heritage gems play host to some quirky comedy delights this year with The Thermos Museum at The Piece Hall; a free and funny half hour tour of the world of the Thermos flask, and more comedians from TV (Justin Moorhouse, Paul Tonkinson and Howard Read) trying (and failing) to behave at The Halifax Minster.
The six venues will be the Victoria Theatre, Square Chapel, Wellington Rooms, Arden Road Social Club, Halifax Minster and the newly opened Piece Hall.
Who's on, where and when:
Friday October 20-Monday October 23
The Thermos Museum
The Piece Hall, free
Friday October 20
Barbara Nice
Arden Road, 8pm, tickets £15
Richard Herring – Oh Frig I’m 50
Victoria Theatre, 8pm, tickets £16
Swansong
Square Chapel, 8pm, tickets £12.50
Saturday October 21
The Sooty Show
Victoria Theatre, 11am and 2.30pm, tickets £11-13
Sara Pascoe – Ladsladslads
Victoria Theatre, 7.30pm and 9pm, tickets £16
Sunday October 22
Comedy Club 4 Kids
Square Chapel, 2pm, tickets £10
Sing-a-long-a Rocky Horror Picture Show
Victoria Theatre, 8pm, tickets £15
George Egg: DIY Chef
Square Chapel, 8pm, tickets £14
Monday October 23 - Tuesday October 24
Marc Blake - Stand-up Workshop
Victoria Theatre, 10am, £96.75
Monday October 23
Ed Gamble, Lou Sanders & Steve Bugeja
Victoria Theatre, 8pm, tickets £16.75
Tony Burgess & Geoff Norcott
Wellington Rooms, 8pm, tickets £12.50
Daliso Chaponda
Victoria Theatre, 7.30pm & 9.30pm, tickets £16.75
Tuesday October 24
Justin Moorhouse, Paul Tonkinson & Howard Read
Halifax Minster, 8pm, tickets £15
Wednesday October 25
Shazia Mirza
Victoria Theatre, 7.30pm, tickets £14.25
Sean Percival & Archie Kelly
Wellington Rooms, 8pm, tickets £12.50
Thursday October 26 - Friday October 27
Let’s Do It: A Celebration of Victoria Wood
Arden Road, 8pm, tickets £12.50
Thursday October 26
Scottish Falsetto Socks
Wellington Rooms, 7.30pm, tickets £12.50
Friday October 27
The Six Wives of Henry VIII
Square Chapel, 7.30pm, tickets £12.50
Rob Rouse
Victoria Theatre, 7,30pm, tickets £15.75
Dick & Liddy’s Comedy Club
Victoria Theatre, 9.30pm, tickets £11.75
Saturday October 28
Lee Nelson – Serious Joker
Victoria Theatre, 8pm, tickets £21
Tickets for all the shows are available from the Halifax Comedy Festival Box Office at the Victoria Theatre, as well as online from www.halifaxcomedyfestival.com.
Ticket bundles are also available for those who want to go to more than one show.