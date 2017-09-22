Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The full line-up for Halifax Comedy Festival has been revealed.

The event will be held from October 20-28 at six venues across Halifax and the line-up will feature Sara Pascoe, Richard Herring, Lee Nelson, Daliso Chaponda, Ed Gamble and Rob Rouse.

The programme also includes a comedy double bill featuring Geoff Norcott, who has written for Sarah Millican, A League of Their Own, Live at the Apollo and BBC Radio 4 and Tony Burgess, star of BBC Three Comedy Ideal, and writer for a number of household names including Lily Savage and Steve Coogan.

As well as top comedians, the festival will also host hilarious acts and plays including an interactive, sing-a-long-a showing of the cult movie Rocky Horror Picture Show, a comedy play about The Six Wives of Henry VIII and a comedian and chef who makes food with things found in his shed – George Egg: DIY Chef.

Two of Halifax’s heritage gems play host to some quirky comedy delights this year with The Thermos Museum at The Piece Hall; a free and funny half hour tour of the world of the Thermos flask, and more comedians from TV (Justin Moorhouse, Paul Tonkinson and Howard Read) trying (and failing) to behave at The Halifax Minster.

The six venues will be the Victoria Theatre, Square Chapel, Wellington Rooms, Arden Road Social Club, Halifax Minster and the newly opened Piece Hall.

Who's on, where and when:

Friday October 20-Monday October 23

The Thermos Museum

The Piece Hall, free

Friday October 20

Barbara Nice

Arden Road, 8pm, tickets £15

Richard Herring – Oh Frig I’m 50

Victoria Theatre, 8pm, tickets £16

Swansong

Square Chapel, 8pm, tickets £12.50

Saturday October 21

(Image: Dave Brown)

The Sooty Show

Victoria Theatre, 11am and 2.30pm, tickets £11-13

Sara Pascoe – Ladsladslads

Victoria Theatre, 7.30pm and 9pm, tickets £16

Sunday October 22

Comedy Club 4 Kids

Square Chapel, 2pm, tickets £10

Sing-a-long-a Rocky Horror Picture Show

Victoria Theatre, 8pm, tickets £15

George Egg: DIY Chef

(Image: The Wharf)

Square Chapel, 8pm, tickets £14

Monday October 23 - Tuesday October 24

Marc Blake - Stand-up Workshop

Victoria Theatre, 10am, £96.75

Monday October 23

(Image: Matt Crockett)

Ed Gamble, Lou Sanders & Steve Bugeja

Victoria Theatre, 8pm, tickets £16.75

Tony Burgess & Geoff Norcott

Wellington Rooms, 8pm, tickets £12.50

Daliso Chaponda

Victoria Theatre, 7.30pm & 9.30pm, tickets £16.75

(Image: Lawrence Batley Theatre)

Tuesday October 24

Justin Moorhouse, Paul Tonkinson & Howard Read

Halifax Minster, 8pm, tickets £15

Wednesday October 25

Shazia Mirza

(Image: UGC)

Victoria Theatre, 7.30pm, tickets £14.25

Sean Percival & Archie Kelly

Wellington Rooms, 8pm, tickets £12.50

Thursday October 26 - Friday October 27

Let’s Do It: A Celebration of Victoria Wood

Arden Road, 8pm, tickets £12.50

Thursday October 26

Scottish Falsetto Socks

Wellington Rooms, 7.30pm, tickets £12.50

Friday October 27

The Six Wives of Henry VIII

Square Chapel, 7.30pm, tickets £12.50

Rob Rouse

Victoria Theatre, 7,30pm, tickets £15.75

Dick & Liddy’s Comedy Club

Victoria Theatre, 9.30pm, tickets £11.75

Saturday October 28

Lee Nelson – Serious Joker

Victoria Theatre, 8pm, tickets £21

Tickets for all the shows are available from the Halifax Comedy Festival Box Office at the Victoria Theatre, as well as online from www.halifaxcomedyfestival.com.

Ticket bundles are also available for those who want to go to more than one show.