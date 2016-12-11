Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The reason for the season was behind this version of Bach’s Magnificat (1733) as the composer reworked his original score to celebrate the Feast of the Visitation, writes Suzanne Smelt.

This was when Mary told her cousin Elizabeth about her pregnancy.

Holmfirth Choral Society warmed up to the Bach’s vocal challenges with a commendable performance of Haydn’s ‘Nelson’ Mass (1798) conducted by Dr Geoffrey Lockwood.

This work was dominated by the intermingling of soloists and choir. Haydn effectively used the choir in dramatic chordal passages such as in the Kyrie where we heard a well-balanced choral blend, and a rich, warm tone.

Taking a ‘back seat’ the choir demonstrated excellent dynamic control and ensemble in their super-soft ‘miserere nobis’ statements. This high level of musicianship was evident again in Dr Lockwood’s considered interpretation of the ‘Sanctus’ with its quietly arresting opening.

A solid performance that was not shaken by some hesitancy in Et Resurrexit.

Yet, was this choir going to meet the vocal demands of Bach’s Magnificat?

Yes it was! The joy of the text was immediately illuminated by skilful execution of fast runs in the opening movement Magnificat. This was enriched by The Valley Sinfonia, expertly led by Dr Mary Barber and showcasing radiant Baroque trumpets.

In contrast, Quia Respexit stood out for its poised and refined choral moments and super soprano solo teamed with Trudy Mansfield’s beautiful oboe playing.

Elsewhere the choir tackled fugal-style entries head-on and rarely came ‘off the rails’.

The vocal soloists were given their own movements in this work. The contralto, Lucy Appleyard, had some big moments in the Bach, as did tenor Ed Ingham with his stylish singing of ‘Deposuit’.

Most memorable was the soprano Peyee Cheng, who starred in the Nelson Mass. Her sublime singing seemed to be effortless.

Three Christmas carols sprinkled some festive cheer. I particularly enjoyed the last verse of The Shepherd’s Farewell (1853-54) by Berlioz. This was breathtaking.

The Valley Sinfonia excelled in Corelli’s ‘Christmas Concerto’, Op. 6 No. 8 (1714). A polished and spirited performance that concluded with a most engaging Pastorale.

What a treat to hear lesser performed works, especially the Magnificat, as Bach’s vocal writing is notoriously difficult and often avoided by choirs.

A refreshingly different concert amid the popular carolling and ‘Hallelujahs’! Bravo!