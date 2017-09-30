Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Theatre-goers in Holmfirth might have a touch of the doubles if they’re in the audience for a new production of The Vicar of Dibley next week.

Turn Again Theatre are mounting the production with director Lisa Kendall taking pains to ensure her actors can’t just act... they also resemble the TV favourites that play their characters on screen.

Hence schoolteacher Kate Piatt, playing Geraldine Granger, has more than a look of Dawn French. And Christine Millington, playing Alice, is a dead ringer for actress Emma Chambers.

The popular company, affectionately known as TAT, has received rave reviews for previous comedies such as Fawlty Towers, Blackadder, ‘Allo ‘Allo! and Dad’s Army, all adapted from beloved BBC sitcoms.

Stepping into a key role in The Vicar of Dibley is Malcolm Naven, who will play Jim Trott. A member of TAT’s back stage crew for the last few years, Malcolm, a retired blind-maker, is relishing his new opportunity.

“I used to live by a hospital and a group of us would help out in a communal room there,” he said. “A visiting professional actor suggested we should get together to put on a play for the residents and we ended up doing scenes from Coronation Street, Last of the Summer Wine and the like.

“From there I got in touch with Turn Again Theatre. When it was decided to put on Vicar of Dibley, I really fancied a crack at playing Jim. Thankfully Lisa saw something she liked at the auditions and I am now looking forward to show week.”

Kate Piatt, deputy headteacher at Upperthong Junior and Infant School, has previously acted in TAT’s Agatha Christie thriller The Hollow and in Dylan Thomas’s Under Milk Wood.

She said: “This is the most challenging as the vicar is hardly off the stage. But then, I’m always in role in the classroom so hopefully I can do this character justice.”

Turn Again Theatre are staging The Vicar of Dibley at Holmfirth Civic Hall from Wednesday, October 4 to Saturday, October 7, starting at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £10 for adults and £7 concessions.

For further details visit turnagaintheatre@yahoo.co.uk. Tickets are also available from 07772 805005 or from Holmfirth Tourist Information Centre on 01484 414868.