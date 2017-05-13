See the damage done after Audi crashes into van

Holmfirth Film Festival offers movie buffs the chance to see rare, niche and fascinating films on the big screen.

With nearly 100 to choose from, including documentaries, historical dramas, psychedelic movies, crime classics and blockbusters, it’s a major celebration of celluloid and attracts visitors from far and wide.

This year it opens on Saturday, May 20, and promises a week of film action at a number of venues – the Picturedrome in Holmfirth, Honley’s Southgate Theatre, Old Bridge Hotel, Parish Church, Brambles and others.

There are ticket packages (£45 allows entry to most films), special food and drink events, children’s films, an animation workshop and talks after screenings. For a full programme visit holmfirthfilmfestival.co.uk

However, to whet your appetite we’ve picked out ten top films that promise something really special:

1 - Late Night Tequila: Bring Me the Head of Alfredo Garcia (£5)

Holmfirth Picturedrome, 10pm

Saturday, May 20th

Legendary director Sam Peckinpah’s most personal film and the ultimate cult movie. It follows the fortunes of an American bartender (played by Warren Oates) and his prostitute girlfriend on a road trip across the Mexican border. It descends into a dark killing spree fuelled by tequila. Over 18s only.

2 - A Monster Calls (£4-£5)

Marsden Mechanics’ Hall, 7pm

Saturday, May 20th

The award-winning melodrama about a boy who seeks the help of a tree monster to cope with his single mother’s terminal illness was partly filmed around Marsden and captured some deeply moving performances. Suitable for families.

3 - Vanishing Point (Free)

Outdoor Cinema @ Old Bridge Hotel, Holmfirth, 6pm

Saturday, May 20th

Featuring the longest and greatest car chase on film to a soundtrack of iconic tracks, including Mountain’s Mississippi Queen. Steven Spielberg named it as one of his favourite films, so it comes with quite a recommendation.

4 - The Holme Valley and Huddersfield (Free)

Outdoor Cinema @ Old Bridge Hotel, 1pm

Sunday, May 21st

This screening offers viewers the chance to see some of the favourite old, historic and vintage films that chronicle the personalities of our area. It will be followed by five further outdoor films, including The Third Man and One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

5 - It Happened Here (£4)

Brambles, Holmfirth, 12pm

Sunday, May 21st

A rarely-screened alternative world history that has the Nazis successfully invading the UK. In the style of a psuedo-documentary (unlike the poorly-received television series SS-GB) it’s a masterpiece of inventive independent film-making. Afterwards, Dr Stephen Dorril, festival director, Huddersfield University lecturer and biographer of British Facist Sir Oswald Mosley, will talk about his research on the role of the British Resistance and Nazi invasion plans.

6 - Train to Busan (£5)

Southgate Theatre, Honley, 7.30pm

Sunday, May 21st

Zombie movie fans will love this work by Yeon Sang-Ho. The South Korean director’s 2016 film is an creative and fast-paced thriller in which passengers on a train have to battle to survive a Zombie infection. For over 15s.

7 - The Man Between (£4)

Brambles, Holmfirth, 1pm

Monday, May 22nd

Huddersfield-born actor James Mason stars in this 1953 Cold War thriller, recently restored by director Carol Reed, set in the wreckage of post-war Berlin. Mason won a Best Actor Award from the National Board of Review for his role as a former lawyer with a murky past who wants to re-locate to the West but first must prove that he has changed his loyalties.

(Photo: Fields Cafe - famous customers included film star James Mason)

8 - Last of the Summer Wine (Free)

Brambles, Holmfirth, 1pm

Wednesday, May 24th

A screening from the very first series of the programme that began in 1973 will be followed by a talk by Dr Lynne Hibberd from Leeds Beckett University, whose research has looked at the way the programme affected collective memories of Holmfirth.

9 - Hindle Wakes (£5)

Southgate Theatre, Honley, 7.30pm

Thursday, May 25th

A film and music night with Jonathan Best, a piano accompanist who specialises in silent films. Hindle Wakes is the original silent classic melodrama celebrating working class leisure life at home and on a trip to Blackpool.

10 - An Inspector Calls (£15, inc. cream tea)

Whippet & Pickle, Holmfirth, 2pm

Thursday, May 25th

From the famous JB Priestley play comes this 1954 film. Alistair Sim is an inspector sent to investigate a murder in a prosperous Yorkshire household and uncovers its guilty secrets. This classic screening comes complete with tea and cakes.