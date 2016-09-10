Holmfirth Food and Drink Festival 2016: Everything you need to know

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Holme Valley is gearing up for Holmfirth’s 11th annual Food and Drink Festival on September 24 and 25.

Last year more than 40,000 people descended on the town for a weekend dedicated to celebrating the area’s food producers, brewers and chefs.

“And that’s a conservative estimate,” says festival director Jamie Waters.

This year the festival will boast 49 stalls in the town centre and another 34 in the Market Hall. “We eke out every little bit of space,” added Jamie, “we couldn’t possibly squeeze any more in.”

The festival, originally run by Kirklees Council, is now a not-for-profit event organised through the Holmfirth Enterprise and Development (HEAD), which promotes tourism and businesses in the Holme Valley.

Such is the popularity of the festival that HEAD had to turn down many stallholders who applied for a place this year. “We were massively oversubscribed,” said Jamie, “and we have tried to keep it as local as possible. What’s new this year is that we have a partner, fairandfunky, showcasing ethical, fairtrade and new businesses in the market hall.”

Now that the future of Huddersfield’s Food and Drink Festival is in jeopardy, with the organisation behind it folding, the Holmfirth event may end up being the biggest of its kind in the area. While Jamie warns it can’t grow any larger than it already is and that 40,000 visitors is maximum capacity organisers would like it to continue.

“We are looking for long term strategic partners and are investigating going down the charity status route to secure future festivals,” he said.

Stalls and opening times

Stalls on Towngate, Victoria Street Bridge, Hollowgate and in the Old Bridge and Library car parks open at 10am each morning and close at 6pm (with only Hollowgate, where many of the restaurant stalls will be, open until 8pm on Saturday).

Where can I park?

Parking in the town will be severely restricted and those driving to Holmfirth are advised to avoid the centre and use the park and walk facilities at Sands Recreation Ground on Huddersfield Road at HD9 3TP. Parking will be organised by local scouts and is free – with donations for scouting funds on a voluntary basis only.

What's on?

Entertainment during the festivities will be provided by local bands, with headliners Frumtarn Guggenband, the Barnsley-based ensemble that combines percussion with brass in the German tradition.

But the real stars of the show will be the food and drink – with restaurants and companies such as Oscar’s, Little Badger Cider Company, Pizza Loco, Caribbean Fusion, Greedy Little Pig and Sisters Thai Food all making an appearance in Hollowgate. In the Library car park look out for Moroccan, Malaysian and Caribbean food; while Towngate will host Poppa Picolinos, The Butchers Arms, The Nook Brewhouse and many more.

From cupcakes to wholefoods, cheeses to gourmet popcorn, there should be something for all tastes.

And, as Jamie points out, so far the festival has yet to be subject to poor weather, so it’s definitely a weekend to look forward to whether you can get to the event or not.