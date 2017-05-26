Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Unearth the mysteries of the industrial revolution at a week-long Woodland Archaeology Festival in Calderdale from Saturday to Sunday, June 10 to 18.

The National Trust property Hardcastle Crags, near Hebden Bridge, is hosting a free hands-on event during which there will be a community archaeological excavation of a charcoal burning platform.

Each weekend will see experimental archaeology sessions, during which there will be demonstrations of the historic process of charcoal production, iron smelting, pot making and woodland crafts.

Organised by Woodland Heritage Officer, Chris Atkinson, the festival is an opportunity for families and those interested in archaeology to find out more about how woodlands were used as a resource by earlier peoples. It is hoped to date the charcoal burning platform, one of many found across Hardcastle Crags.

While this event is free and open to the public, those who want to take part in the excavation need to book a place (get in quickly as some days are already fully booked). Email Chris at Chris.Atkinson@pennineprospects.co.uk for details.