One of the biggest challenges facing health services in years to come will be helping those with dementia.

Which is why it’s becoming imperative to find preventative treatments, or even a cure.

And why Huddersfield entertainer and fund-raiser Norman Mellor founded Yorkshire’s only support group for Alzheimer’s Research UK. He says the ticking time bomb of patients - there are around 26,000 in West Yorkshire alone and numbers are set to soar - inspired him to act.

“I have been involved with charities for more than 45 years but this is one disease that could affect us all in some way,” he said.

After a busy summer season of concerts and other fund-raising events, Norman and his committee are now looking ahead at what they can do to bring in more cash. And they’d like to hear from anyone interested in helping out. “We’d like more people to help organise and run events and to come up with some ‘different’ ideas,” he added.

The Huddersfield Alzheimer’s Research Support Group, which meets on an ad hoc basis, has raised around £25,000 in just two-and-a-half years. An astounding £9,000 has come from bequests, but Norman, a keen singer and entertainer, has organised several concerts and musical events in collaboration with other artists.

He’s hoping to stage another event later this year and is already planning a major concert for May 2018 with Black Dyke Mills Band and massed male voice choirs at Huddersfield Town Hall. “It’s very expensive to put something like this on so we’re looking for sponsors,” he said. “We can offer them a package of best seats, advertising in our programme and receptions before and after. We have to make £6,500 just to cover costs.”

If you’d like to join the fund-raisers or sponsor a concert call Norman on 01484 851060 or email mellor.norman@gmail.com