Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Art is all around us, even if we don’t recognise it.

As Huddersfield-based commercial artist Diane Barker points out, a humble sweet or biscuit wrapper can be a mini work of art in its own right. And the legendary Andy Warhol thought a Campbell’s soup can worthy of replicating in a work of pop art.

“I love to look at packaging,” says Diane, who after more than two decades working in advertising and commercial media is holding her first-ever solo art exhibition. “Some of it is really beautiful. Art and design are all around us, but nobody thinks about it.”

Diane’s own work has a distinctive style – it’s colourful photo-realism but with a quirky touch. She explained: “When I first started out I liked the fact that I could reproduce something photographically and then I learned that I could tell stories with my paintings.”

Over the years Diane, who lives in Marsh, has worked for major corporations such as Nestle, the Dairy Council, Premier Foods, the AQA Exam Board, Japan Tobacco and Norwich Union. Until now her work has mostly been seen in promotional and advertising material, magazines and in board rooms. As she says: “This style of art is usually briefly used as an advert before ending up on the wall of a CEO’s office.”

She has submitted the occasional painting for Holmfirth Art Week but the originals created for commissions have remained safely tucked away in her portfolio.

And there they might have stayed if husband Rob Lewis, a television producer and collector of comic, film and advertising posters, hadn’t persuaded her that the work was as deserving of a place in a gallery as any ‘fine’ art. She explained: “He convinced me that just because a piece was painted for, say, Nestle or the Dairy Board didn’t mean that it couldn’t hang in a gallery.”

Diane, who also teaches design technology on a part time basis to children with autism at Woodley School and College in Longley, is showing original commercial artwork, portraits and commissions at the Craft Locker in Elland until April 30. Some of the works are for sale - ranging in price from £125 to £350.

A former All Saints pupil (where an inspirational art teacher encouraged her to give her work what she calls “a twist”), Diane studied at Batley Art College and Wrexham College of Art before moving to Spain, where she worked as a commercial artist for six years.

Since returning to the UK and training to teach she has worked at a school in Bradford as well as at Salendine Nook and Royds Hall high schools.

Diane’s art is detailed and brilliantly-coloured. She particularly enjoys painting flowers, food, cats and portraits; using inks, pencils, watercolour and gouache. A few years ago she wrote to Huddersfield actor Patrick Stewart to ask if she could meet him with a view to capturing a likeness. To her surprise he agreed and she travelled to Stratford, where he was appearing in a Shakespeare production. She’s also painted Last of the Summer Wine characters, again after meeting and photographing them (photography is another of her artistic pursuits).

For the past 18 months Diane has been using her artwork and photographs to create greetings cards, which are now sold in several Huddersfield area outlets – The Gallery in Honley, Craft Locker in Elland, Marsh Cafe and Don’t Forget, also in Marsh.

The journey from commercial artist to exhibiting artist has taken some time, but she’s finally made it.