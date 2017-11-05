Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield artist Maxwell Doig has an exhibition at Huddersfield Art Gallery all over winter.

The aspect of his work here, entitled A Sense of Place, reflects his increasing concentration in recent years on architectural subjects.

Some of the 51-year-old’s work will be instantly familiar to Examiner readers – especially his depiction of Newsome Mill which he painted just two weeks before it was gutted in a fierce blaze.

The exhibition runs from November 11 to March 3.

Maxwell now lives in Berry Brow but was brought up in Birchencliffe. He’s been painting for 30 years and is represented by London-based Messum's fine art.

His last show at Huddersfield Art Gallery was 20 years ago in 1997. Since then he’s had more than 50 exhibitions in London and overseas.

Maxwell said: “All the works in this latest Huddersfield exhibition are architectural, quite a few of which are from the Huddersfield area, including the ‘Gable End’ series, ‘House,’ ‘Moorland House’ and ‘Late Summer Greenhouse’. A few are from the east coast, Yorkshire and a several from Dungeness on the south coast.”

Messum’s adds: “All the paintings are typical of Maxwell’s style which combines delicate colour, tone and texture to communicate a variety of equally subtle matter: fog, snow, sand and grass: the windswept wooden sides of beached boats and fishing huts, and the stony, metal featured faces of industrial architecture.

“Newsome Mill, a former Victorian textile works and a Huddersfield landmark, inspired several of Maxwell’s new pictures and the paintings show a level of detail seldom found outside architectural plans, but are in no wise prosaic.”

Only two weeks after he completed many of these paintings, Newsome Mill, which was planned for major development, was destroyed in a fire leaving little else but the clock tower.

Maxwell said: “I caught it just in time and I’m glad I did. Just when you think something is permanent it disappears. Perhaps this is part of my job, to capture something before it disappears.”

Maxwell works primarily in acrylic, building up layers of refined tone and colour over various coarser grounds, often mixed with sawdust.

He added: “Once I have three or four layers built up I scrape it back to the ground, hoping to find interesting textures that might suggest a wall, plastered, rendering or maybe drystone.”

In his forward to the exhibition, art historian and curator Robert Hall says: “There is a sense of homage to his artistic predecessors here, not only to his friend and mentor David Blackburn, but also to Trevor Stubley, who captured the essence of the local landscape with a similar mastery of media, albeit to somewhat different visual ends.”