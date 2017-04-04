Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Carnival will return to the town centre with an explosion of music and colour from July 7 to 9 this year.

The vibrant festival, organised by Huddersfield African Caribbean Cultural Trust (HACCT), celebrates African and Caribbean traditions through parades, performances and a whole lot of partying. In its 33rd year the carnival has been extended over three days with the introduction of a Sunday music festival in Greenhead park.

What's on guide

Friday July 7

The midnight Glow Parade on the Friday will light up the city centre streets until the early hours of Saturday: a luminous and rhythmic procession of music and dance.

Saturday July 8

The main carnival parade leaves the Hudwai Centre at 12pm, dances through Huddersfield town centre and culminates at Greenhead Park at around 8pm. Ticket holders in the park can enjoy street art, live music, activities and workshops all centred around African Caribbean tradition.

Sunday July 9

The Sunday music festival aims to recreate the atmosphere of the Caribbean through live performances of reggae, soca and steel pan music. As well as the main stage, a family area and a storytelling section will offer a more alternative for kids. The park opens at 12pm and closes at 7pm.

Do you need tickets?

The carnival had to be cancelled in 2016 due to lack of funding so this year festival goers will be charged a small entrance fee to Greenhead Park. The carnival parade through the streets will be free. A day ticket for the park will cost £5 for adults and £2.50 for 13 - 17 year olds with children getting in free. Early bird tickets are available until June 10 and allow under 17s to enjoy the whole weekend for £1.75 whereas adults are half price. Tickets can be purchased from www.huddersfieldcarnival.co.uk/shop/

Whats the idea behind the carnival?

The HACCT aim to “advance, promote, encourage and develop appreciation of and participation in African and Caribbean culture.” Their annual carnival, held to this end, is supported by local community members and sponsors. The HACCT estimate that 40,000 people attend the festivities each year, highlighting the event’s importance on the town’s cultural calendar.

What if I want to set up a stall?

Traders are encouraged to book a stall in Greenhead park early as there is limited availability. An early bird application offers 10% off and first choice of pitch. The deadline for application forms is June 16 and they can be found here: www.huddersfieldcarnival.co.uk/category/applications/