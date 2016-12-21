Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

‘Seeing is believing!’ and as The Huddersfield Choral Society led us through this Messiah performance we were left in no doubt that, as choirs of this genre go, it is among the best, writes Suzanne Smelt.

The Choral was joined by professional soloists. These were soprano Susanna Hurrell, contralto Claudia Huckle, tenor David Webb and baritone David Kempster. Their performances were polished throughout. Claudia Huckle impressed us with her warm, velvety tone.

While some choir members have clocked up more than 100 Messiah performances, for others this was their Messiah debut.

Yet all voices sounded ‘as one’ under the masterful command of music director Martyn Brabbins, himself recently appointed as music director for English National Opera.

He optimised the potential of this choral powerhouse to perfection.

His refined conducting style and considered interpretation allowed the choir to reserve its might for the Amen conclusion.

Fresh and exciting was the delivery, due to motivational input from new choral director Gregory Batsleer. Early days for Gregory with the Choral, yet he is starting to make his mark.

The timeless classic that is Handel’s Messiah (1741) is in three parts which reflect on the fulfilment of the prophesy of Jesus’ birth, Christ’s death and resurrection and his role as Saviour.

Part One was hallmarked by some buoyant singing in For Unto Us a Child is Born which bounced between airy motifs and solid, yet reserved, chordal announcements. Occasionally the diction could have been better.

Vocal gymnastics permeated both His Yoke is Easy, and And He Shall Purify. Similarly, there was no going astray in a top speed All We Like Sheep (Part 2). This showcased the singers’ expert agility and confident sectional entries.

The Choral’s raw power was heard for the first time in a passionate Surely.

In stark contrast, outstanding dynamic control in Since By Man Came Death (Part 3) resulted in some stunning pianissimo singing.

Finally, the choir built up to the glory of the Amen Chorus with unbelievable reserves of energy.

The orchestra and organist Darius Battiwalla played with beautiful phrasing and style. A highlight was leader Bradley Creswick’s exquisite violin solo during If God Be For Us.

Numbers on stage were less than expected but The Huddersfield Choral Society rose to the occasion in a performance that had it all ... and more! A Messiah to remember!