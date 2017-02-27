Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield choreographer is to take part in a 100th birthday celebration spectacular for Dame Vera Lynn

Former professional dancer Cathy Peters is rolling back the years to perform at the London Palladium next month.

She was a former member of Dougie Squires Young Generation dancers who were often on TV and a total of 75 of Dougie’s dancers from the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s have been invited to perform alongside stars such as Russell Watson, Alexander Armstrong, Anita Harris, Aled Jones, Bonnie Langford, Brian Blessed, Hayley Westenra and Wayne Sleep, among others.

Some of the dancers have flown in from as far away as Singapore, Canada, Holland, France as well as the length and breadth of the UK.

Cathy said: “Dougie always brought the best out of you. We had some great times, amazing travels, fabulous shows and made lifelong friends.”

Cathy began dancing at an early age with Audrey Spencer and as a youngster performed for two years on TV’s Junior Showtime programme.

“My first job for Dougie was as an 18-year-old in 1976 in pantomime at Darlington alongside Christopher Biggins,” she said. “I went on to work in summer shows and cabaret for Dougie in Germany, Holland and South Africa. I have found memories of performing with Vera Lynn in Jersey in the presence of the Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and Earl Mountbatten.”

Cathy later went on to become a choreographer in her own right, working extensively in summer shows and pantomimes with performers such as Cannon & Ball and Lena Zavaroni.

After marrying, she later returned to her home town of Huddersfield and in recent years has gained a reputation as one of the town’s leading choreographers for local musical theatre groups.

The concert to celebrate Dame Vera’s 100th anniversary will also raise vital funds for the Dame Vera Lynn children’s charity and will be accompanied by the Royal Airforce Dance Orchestra, the Squadronaires, a fitting tribute to Mr Harry Lewis, Dame Vera’s husband who was a founding member.

The show is created and directed by Dougie Squires MVO, OBE with his assistant Antony Johns as choreographer and takes place at the Palladium on March 18.

Dame Vera was known as the forces sweetheart during World War Two who toured as far as Egypt, India and Burma as part of the Entertainments National Service Association (ENSA) to entertain the troops. Since then she has devoted herself to charity work for ex-servicemen, disabled children and breast cancer.