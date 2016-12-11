Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rising star Courtney George is back in the UK after touring the world.

The Huddersfield dancer is currently appearing as Cynthia in Grease at Leicester’s Curve Theatre.

It’s the latest in a string of high-profile productions for Courtney. Previously she toured the UK and Europe and went to Israel and Egypt with Thriller Live.

The 22-year-old says the new show offers a range of challenges.

“There is so much they want from us – songs, script, acting and dances,” said Courtney. “It’s really demanding. It’s more of a challenge than Thriller Live because that was more like a concert. This is more of a story.”

Courtney was trained by her late mother, dance teacher Donna George. Her father, filmmaker Ken George, still lives in Huddersfield.

A month of rehearsals for Grease began in October with the show starting its run on November 26.

Grease runs until January 21. January 17 is likely to be an extra-special night for Courtney as dad Ken and 100 students from the Georgie School of Theatre Arts in Shelley will be in the audience.

The school was run by mum Donna until her sudden death, aged just 48, in 2013.