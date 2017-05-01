Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

In these politically-exciting times of Brexit, Twittering Trump and a general election in the offing, comes a musical work from 135 years ago that is as relevant today as it was then.

Iolanthe, the Gilbert & Sullivan opera, was written as a stinging satire on the House of Lords and the dim-witted party political system of Victorian England. It might involve fairies and an Arcadian shepherdess, but it also includes puffed-up, privileged and ineffective politicians.

The opera was selected by Huddersfield Gilbert & Sullivan Society for its latest show at the Lawrence Batley Theatre long before Mrs May jumped on the Brexit bandwagon by announcing a snap election, but it has turned out to be a pertinent choice. Audiences should listen carefully for modern-day political references that have been written into the songs.

Iolanthe is at the LBT from Wednesday to Saturday, May 10 to 13, with a Saturday matinee. It tells the story of a fairy who fell in love with a mortal and whose son has fallen in love with a ward of the Lord Chancellor. Unfortunately, the path of true love rarely runs smoothly and fairy intervention in the House of Lords causes chaos, as it would.

The Lord Chancellor is played by Ian Grange, with Sandra Hosker as Iolanthe.

Tickets are £7.50 to £14.50 from thelbt.org.uk or 01484 430528.