Do you have an inner poet trying to get out?

Or are you a poet but don’t yet know it?

Why not pluck up courage and pen a poem for the Courage is Poetry Competition, culminating in an exhibition of winning entries during the Huddersfield Literature Festival in March.

The poetry project is a joint venture between the festival, Kirklees Council and Huddersfield District Committee.

Selected poems will be displayed in prominent spaces, bars, restaurants and shops in the town centre and there are prizes of an eReader for the two main winners – in the over 16s and under 16s categories - and £25 Waterstones vouchers for runners up.

Entries are being accepted now. Send your poem (original work and no longer than one side of an A4 page in 12pt font) to courageispoetry@gmail.com. Entries can also be send via Facebook or by post to Courage is Poetry Project, Creative Economy Team, Kirkgate Buildings, Byram Street, Huddersfield HD1 1BY. Terms and conditions are available from litfest.org.uk The closing date is February 10.

Huddersfield Literature Festival 2017 takes place between March 4 and 19, but a digital installation of poems, images and video from the festival will be shows in the former BHS site on The Piazza from February 23 to April. 6.