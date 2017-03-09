Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield student has won a bursary worth thousands of pounds for her knitting designs.

Kathryn Lund, a textiles and surface design student at the University of Huddersfield, has netted £2,500 for final year project.

The Worshipful Company of Framework Knitters, an ancient and prestigious London-based livery company and charity, rewarded her for a project that consisted of images and textile pieces.

Kathryn gained experience during her placement year in the menswear knit department of Manchester-based Visage.

When the 21-year-old returned to university for her final year, she was able to use the university’s knitting machines with increased confidence and capability.

“I was given training on the Japanese Shima Seiki CAD-based knitting machine at Visage,” said Kathryn, who is originally from Middlesbrough.

“We have one at the university, so I was able to be more creative in my project and because I showed the Framework Knitters I could use traditional, as well as the high-tech knitting machines, this demonstrated my skills and versatility.”

She plans on spending her prize money on some original Japanese yarn, which will enable her to be more creative with her final year project.

On graduating, Kathryn hopes to be able to work for a knitwear design company.