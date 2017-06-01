Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Step into a world of fantasy and fiction at the annual Costume Graduate Degree Show by the University of Huddersfield.

Showcasing dramatic, romantic and mysterious character creations from opera, novels and pagan rites, the event on Friday, June 16, at the Lawrence Batley Theatre promises to be a spectacle like no other.

A total of 32 final year students on the Costume with Textiles BA Hons degree course will see their highly-imaginative work staged in two performances at 7pm and 9pm. The show will also include character costumes on a pagan theme by selected second year students.

Costume Course Leader Nadia Malik says inspiration for the ‘casts of characters’ created by the graduating students comes from all manner of sources and includes everything from the Roald Dahl book James and the Giant Peach and the Terry Pratchett Discworld novels to the Antonin Dvorak’s opera Rusalka and the Edgar Allan Poe story Masque of the Red Death.

Huddersfield’s costume course was launched nine years ago and, along with other fashion degrees at the university, has built an international reputation. Students are encouraged to take a year out during their studies to gain practical experience. In recent years undergraduates have enjoyed placements as far afield as Sydney Opera House, as well as with home-grown companies such as Opera North and Northern Ballet, television networks and theatres. Some return to university with job offers.

While costume design could be seen as a glamorous career choice, Costume Lecturer Nadia Malik says it’s a fiercely competitive field and students understand they will have to apply themselves to succeed. She explained: “They don’t come onto the course under any illusions. It’s actually really hard work; they need to be academic as well as creative. Costume designers and makers have to be historians, psychologists and sociologists to understand the characters.”

However, Huddersfield enjoys good levels of recruitment and considerable success finding both work placements and jobs in the entertainment industry for its students. “We have 95% of graduates going into work or further study, most of them will be in some kind of costume or clothing-related job,” added Nadia.

Tickets for the shows, at 7pm and 9pm, are £12 from thelbt.org.uk or 01484 430528.

* The Lawrence Batley Theatre is also hosting a free exhibition of students’ designs from June 20 until July 11.