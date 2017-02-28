Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We meet in the cafe at Sainsbury’s in Shorehead, Huddersfield.

Simon Armitage CBE, Professor of Poetry at Oxford University, has ‘things to do’ in town and a bag of potatoes to buy in the supermarket, so we agree that the cafe is as good a place as any to conduct an interview for The Examiner.

In a way, this down-to-earth venue suits a man who, despite world-wide success, lacks pretensions, holds fast to his Northernness and once wrote an ode addressed to the ‘women of the Merrie England Coffee Houses’ that was his definitive home town poem.

Simon, born and raised in Marsden by parents with a strong theatrical and literary bent, has been a full-time poet and writer for 23 years, accumulating an astonishingly wide-ranging CV that lists work in film and TV, theatre and radio as well as the publication of several books of poetry and two novels, and a plethora of awards – from Young Writer of the Year to his CBE for services to poetry. His work has made it onto the GCSE English syllabus.

He is, unarguably, one of Britain’s greatest living poets. And it’s fair to say that over the years he’s been busy - driven by a work ethic acquired, he says, from his early years as a probation officer. The year ahead will, as usual, be packed with travelling all over the globe; appearances at festivals and conferences; regular trips to Oxford to deliver his termly lectures; book promotions and, of course, writing. Somehow, he has found time to produce a new book of poetry, The Unaccompanied, which comes out on March 3. It is his 11th collection.

But 2017 began with a project close to home and dear to his Northern heart. He was invited to curate an exhibition, recently opened, at The Bronte Parsonage Museum in Haworth that commemorates the 200th anniversary of the birth of Branwell Bronte, brother of the famous literary sisters and black sheep of the family.

Simon admits that before tackling the project he knew little about Branwell (whose story of drug addiction, thwarted ambition and alcoholism was recently featured in a Sally Wainwright television drama) and was more familiar with sister Emily’s poetry. But he has attempted to get into the mind of the troubled only son. The starting point of the exhibition, which links 10 Armitage poems with 10 Branwell artefacts, is a letter and poem sent by Branwell to the acclaimed poet William Wordsworth. As one poet to another, how does Simon rate the ill-fated young man’s work? “You can see the poem is full of repetition and cliches,” he says. “But there are some great lines in there as well. His poetry is young and very enthusiastic and ambitious and imitates the Romantics of the era, in particular Byron and Wordsworth.

“He never got a response to the letter, which is a little bit heartbreaking. But Branwell was precocious and very puffed up in his letter, and he irritated Wordsworth by criticising some of the poets of the day, but not by name.”

When writing the Bronte poems, Simon says he couldn’t avoid imagining who and what Branwell would have been today. “One of the objects in the exhibition is his wallet,” he explains, “ and I wanted to think about what it meant to him – it was always empty. In the poem it becomes a contemporary object; there’s a condom in there, his dealer’s phone number, a credit card with cocaine on the end of it.”

Following on from his work in Haworth, Simon is taking up a residency at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park in West Bretton, an organisation that he’s worked with before. He plans to write a collection of 40 poems inspired by the park; give readings and publish the work in book form in the autumn. He’s a big fan of the YSP and says that within its green boundaries is a ‘safe zone, outside the normal world’.

“I was invited to do a residency of whatever type I wanted,” he says, “and I thought I was going to make a sculpture. Then in the end I thought I’d write, because that’s what I do, I write poetry.”

This year will also see him travel to conferences and festivals as far afield as Oklahoma, Hong Kong, China, Bali and Singapore. When I ask if he sometimes has to pinch himself he smiles and replies: “When I gave up being a probation officer and became a full time poet I imagined that I would be sitting in the back bedroom writing, but it’s become a passport for me.

“You have to strike a balance as a writer. For my first couple of books I was drawing on 20 years of growing up and experiences in this part of the world. As you get older you need other things to write about. You have got to be an importer of ideas.”

What is perhaps most astonishing about the global interest in his work, is the fact that Simon himself says poetry has never been mainstream. “It’s not for everyone. It’s always been slightly marginalised and a reclusive art form,” he explains. “If it wasn’t I wouldn’t be writing it. I like the fact that it’s alternative.

“Poetry is language at its most compact, intense and nimble. I can say things very concisely that in other forms would be long-winded. We live in this very noisy and colourful world of communication and over-information and poetry remains this very pure and simple art form. In comparison with other more complex and pretentious art forms it holds its ground.”

Of course, Simon doesn’t just write poetry. He has written novels; non-fiction works (including a book about music, which is his other great love); travel books; stage plays (including adaptations of Homer’s Odyssey); several radio plays; an opera libretto; translations of medieval literature, and songs – he and his wife Sue are members of a band called The Scaremongers. In 2011 he was appointed Professor of Poetry at Sheffield University and in 2015 he took up his Oxford professorship.

Simon sees the post at one of the world’s highest-ranked universities as a highlight of his career. But the appointment has not been without stress. He explains: “It is the most prestigious and challenging thing. Before I gave the first lecture I had anxiety dreams... that I’d get up and couldn’t find my notes, or I’d get lost on my way to the building where I was delivering it. But you have to put yourself in positions in which you don’t think you can do it.”

As Simon points out, having his literary fingers in so many meaty pies means there’s always something he can be working on, even when the poetic muse is silent. “You can’t force the poetry,” he says, “if I knew where the poems came from I’d go out and get some more. But everything else I can get on with. I can get out of bed every morning and switch the computer on to start work.”

Simon’s new book of poetry is set against a backdrop of economic recession and social division, where mass media and globalisation have made alienation a commonplace experience. He no longer comments on politics in any other way than through poetry. “Whatever I need to say, I will say through my poems,” he explains. “Poetry is about thinking before I speak.”

On this definitive note it’s time for us to part. But I ask Simon a final question. As one who has frequently been asked to cast an eye over the writing of others, what advice does he give to would-be writers? His answer is simple: “I’m always trying to get my students to understand that if you want to be read you have got to be able to see your writing from the point of view of the reader.”

And then he’s on his way to find a bag of potatoes.