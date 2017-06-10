Six summer shows at the Lawrence Batley Theatre in 2017

Hundreds of young performers from the area’s dancing and theatrical schools are gearing up to highlight their talents in a series of summer shows at the Lawrence Batley Theatre in Huddersfield.

First up is the Georgie School of Theatre Arts on Saturday and Sunday, June 17 and 18, with Showcase, which marks the 25th anniversary of the school. Children from three to 18 years are performing. Tickets are £10.50 to £12.50.

On Saturday and Sunday, May 24 and 25, it’s time for Extravaganza 2017 with students from the Rebel School of Theatre Arts. Around 150 young entertainers will act, dance and sing. Tickets are £11 and £13.

The Emma Coombs Academy’s 11th showcase, Dancing Through Life, is on Saturday and Sunday, July 1 and 2. Students will be performing every kind of dance, from tap, ballet and jazz to modern, musical theatre, break and acro. Tickets are £12 and £14.

Stuart Performing Arts School takes to the stage on Saturday and Sunday, July 8 and 9, with A Kind of Magic. Tickets are £11 and £14.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Bodyrockerz School of Dance, brings Bodyrockerz Beatz to the stage in a performance that features everything from rock ‘n’ roll to street and contemporary dance. Tickets are £11 AND £13.

Last, but not least, Strive Community Dance offers Dance Explosion 2017 on Saturday, July 22. Watch out for acrobatics as well as singing and dancing, from West End showstoppers to modern-day melodies. Tickets are £10.

Details of all six shows and how to book can be found at thelbt.org.uk or from 01484 430528.