Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

FOR those holidaying at home this half term (May 27 to June 4) there’s plenty for families to do, both in Kirklees and within easy reach of Huddersfield.

Our guide has everything from the chance to see sheep-shearing and circus skills shows to taking part in a biscuit-based craft afternoon and joining a family bird-watching walk.

Events are in date order.

Saturday, May 27.

BridgeFest, Brighouse: An afternoon and early evening of live music with bouncy castle, beer tent, face painting, sand art and all the fun of the fair. It’s the third festival of its kind in Brighouse and this year is being hosted by Brighouse Sports Club on Russell Way. Entry is from 12.30pm to 8pm. Tickets are £5 for all, with the under 3s free.

Saturday, May 27, until Sunday, June 4)

Animal Adventure at Eureka!, Halifax: The National Children’s Museum is hosting a series of interactive story sessions and live-animal handling events for half term. May 27, 28 and 29 will be all about creepy crawlies; from May 29 to June 2 the venue promises a miniature mobile farm with lambs, rabbits, calves and alpacas; and on May 3 and 4 there’s a chance to learn all about owls and other birds of prey – and see them fly. ADmission is £5.25 for toddlers, £12.95 for older children and adults. Babies under one year go free.

Family Bird Walk, Marsden Moor: The National Trust site is offering a free guided 2.5 mile walk for families interested in discovering the native bird species on the moor. No dogs are allowed. The walk starts at 10am from Marsden railway station and will last for approximately two hours. For more details call 01484 847016.

Saturday, May 27, until Sunday, June 4.

Sheep Sheering Festival, Cannon Hall Farm, Cawthorne: Visit the animals of Cannon Hall Farm and see live sheep shearing demonstrations every day. Tractor rides and ferret racing are also promised. Tickets are £8.95 per person and can be booked in advance at cannonhallfarm.co.uk

Spring into Action, Royal Armouries, Leeds: The half term week brings the opportunity for children to try out a junior assault course at the museum. It costs £3.50 per child – over 8s only – or £5 for a ticket that also includes the chance to train as a warrior from different historical periods (using child-friendly weapons!) For information visit royalarmouries.org/events

Sunday, May 28.

Junior Parkrun, Tolson Museum, Huddersfield: Budding young athletes can join this popular 2K fun run around the park. Aimed at four to 14-year-olds it starts at 9am every Sunday at 9am. Entry is free but all runners must register first at parkrun.org.uk/tolson-juniors

Monday, May 29.

Billy Shakes, Northorpe Hall, Mirfield: Billy Shakes:Wonder Boy presents live theatre with live music aimed at children and families. The show starts at 2pm and there’s a play session afterwards. Tickets are £4 (group ticket £13) from 01924 437966.

Monday, May 29, until Sunday, June 4.

Let’s Get Growing, Wyevale Garden Centre, Birchencliffe: The garden centre is running a week of children’s activities, with a different theme each day – from growing a mini allotment to growing pizza toppings. There are 30 and 60 minute sessions available at a cost of between £2.50 and £7.50. Book online at wyevalegardencentres.co.uk/events

Tuesday, May 30.

Bagshaw Museum, Batley: There’s an afternoon of art and craft sessions based around the area’s most famous biscuit manufacturer’s products - bound to be a winner with children. Visit between noon and 4pm. There’s a charge of £1 per child for the sessions but it’s free to visit the museum and see its stunning – and satisfyingly creepy – Ancient Egyptian tomb.

Wednesday, May 31.

Oakwell Hall, Birstall: There’s a Busy Bees Crafts session from 1 - 3pm in the Discovery Classroom of the Visitor Centre that will offer youngsters the chance to try their hand at a new craft. Free.

Kaleidoscope: Ready, Steady…Print! at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park. Free Drop in from noon until 4pm (aimed at all ages) from noon until 4pm at the Longside Gallery. Join artist and printmaker Sally Gilford for this free screen-printing workshop exploring 1960s abstract art and inspired by the current Kaleidoscope exhibition.

Thursday, June 1.

Super Sunday, Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield: Race Horse Company, an acclaimed troupe of Finnish circus performers, uses trampolines, teeter boards and catapults in a high octane show that will have audience members on the edge of their seats. Tickets for the show, which starts at 7.30pm, are £10 to £19. Visit thelbt.org.uk or call 01484 430528 for details.

The Wind in the Willows, Victoria Theatre, Halifax: The timeless family classic, featuring the irrepressible Mr Toad is retold in a pantomime-style show with songs, a live band and showman Billy Pearce. Tickets are £14 to £16 from calderdale.gov.uk/victoria or 01422 351158.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 2,3 and 4.

Acrobats at National Coal Mining Museum: The Caphouse Colliery site near Wakefield is hosting performances by Whispering Wood Folk, a troupe of daredevil acrobats. Combining circus skills with theatre, the shows, which have been commissioned by the museum, are designed to combine folk story-telling with aerial acrobatics. Shows are a varying times – 7pm on Friday, 4pm and 7pm on Saturday and 11am and 4pm on Sunday. To book visit ncm.org.uk/whats-on Tickets are £5 and £7.50.

Sunday, June 4.

Stirley Community Farm Drop-in, Berry Brow, Huddersfield: The community farm hosts regular free Sunday morning drop-ins (from 10am until 1pm) to showcase its work for the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust. They take place on the first Sunday of every month. The farm is currently celebrating the arrival of 12 Beef Shorthorn cattle, which are part of a conservation plan to restore wildlflower meadows to the area. For more information visit www.ywt.org.uk/whats-on