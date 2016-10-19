Has the Great British Bake-Off inspired you to try your hand at dough-making, cake decorating or producing a showstopper?

If you reckon you've got Andrew's precision, Candice's eye for detail or Jane's classic cooking skills, why not put your skills to the test on a fun baking course?

We've found five courses in and around Huddersfield where you can learn how to make Bake-Off worthy delights that would win praise from Paul and Mary.

Have a go at making bread, cake decorating, Christmas bakes and afternoon tea classics on these fun courses — will you wow your family with a showstopper?

Five places to learn to bake around Huddersfield:

The Handmade Bakery, Slaithwaite

The Handmade Bakery in Slaithwaite is firmly established as THE place to buy artisan bread in the Colne Valley. It also has a popular cafe where customers can sample freshly-baked goods with a cuppa. The bakery runs one day courses in a variety of bread-making techniques, at which students get to taste the cafe food at breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea and take home their own creations. Learn to make artisan bread on October 23 and November 20, or Italian baked goods on November 6. Each full-day class has a maximum of 12 students and costs £130 per person. For details visit www.thehandmadebakery.coop or call 01484 842175.

Learn to bake bread at The Handmade Bakery in Slaithwaite

Cakes by Joanne, Netherton

Cakes by Joanne is a small bespoke baking business in Huddersfield run by Joanne Thackray and lays claim to the fame of making a 70th birthday cake for actor Patrick Stewart. She runs seasonal cake decorating courses and is about to launch a new series for autumn and winter. Classes are usually held at Netherton Methodist Mission. Details will be available soon from Joanne on 07590 424237 or www.cakesbyjoanne.co.uk

Strawberry sponge cake

Kirklees College, Huddersfield

Kirklees College in Huddersfield is running winter courses for amateur bakers. The first, Baking for Christmas, starts on Wednesday, November 2, (7pm until 9pm) and runs for five weeks. It will cover traditional home-bakes, edible tree decorations, a table centrepiece and personalised gift hampers and costs £100. However, for those with less time, there’s a one-day Bake and Decorate workshop from 9.30am until 3pm on Saturday, December 3, for £50, at which participants will learn the basics of baking and icing and leave with a selection of mini cakes. For details visit www.kirkleescollege.ac.uk or call 01484 437070.

Examiner Schools Awards sponsor Kirklees College

Ashburton Cookery School, Halifax

The Ashburton Cookery School in Dean Clough, Halifax, offers one-day bread-making classes, with the next one on Saturday, November 5, in the historic mill complex. Participants will bake from 9.30am until 4.30pm and learn a range of techniques – from soda bread and sourdough to grissini. The day costs £99 and is aimed at those with some previous experience of bread-making. For details visit www.ashburtoncookeryschool.co.uk or call 01422 530456.

Learn to bake bread at the Ashburton Cookery School

And a bit further afield...

Betty's Harrogate

Betty’s is famous the world over for its tea and cakes. The company has a cookery school next to its bakery near Harrogate and offers a host of baking and cookery courses. Despite the high price tag - around £180 for a day - courses fill up quickly. On Saturday, November 19, there’s a chance to learn the secrets of a perfect Afternoon Tea, with scones, chocolate cake and biscuits on the menu, and on Tuesday, November 22, Betty’s tutors will be teaching Baking, with tips on producing sponge, shortbread and a chocolate mocha cake. For details visit www.bettyscookeryschool.co.uk or call 01423 814 016.