Inspired by its ongoing exhibition of Quentin Blake illustrations, Calderdale art school The Artworks is hosting a number of public workshops for children and adults.

The short, one-day, courses include Drawing and Movement (Saturday, May 13) for seven to 12-year-olds and Invented Landscapes/Built Worlds (Saturday, May 27) for children over 12 and adults. Costs range from around £25 to £50.

The Artworks’s 1830 gallery is currently showing The Bulging Portfolio of Quentin Blake, a selection of original drawings and sketches by the world-famous illustrator of Roald Dahl stories. Entry to the exhibition – open Thursday to Sunday from noon to 3pm until June 30 - is free. The school and gallery are sited in the Shaw Lodge mill complex on Shaw Lane in Halifax.

For a complete list of workshops visit theartworks.org.uk