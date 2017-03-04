Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

International Women’s Day is on Wednesday, March 8, and is being marked by a number of events in the Huddersfield area.

The theme this year is #BeBoldForChange, a campaign for gender parity to help girls and women achieve their ambitions.

International Women’s Day has been observed around the world for more than 100 years and has its origins in a march by 15,000 women through New York city in 1908 demanding shorter hours, better pay and voting rights.

Saturday, March 4.

O’Hooley & Tidow: Three of the British folk scene’s most formidable female acts - Huddersfield duo O’Hooley & Tidow, Radio 2 Folk Award finalist Lady Maisery and Leicester songwriter Grace Petrie - will take to the stage of Huddersfield’s Lawrence Batley Theatre to celebrate International Women’s Day. Performing together as the musical collective Coven, as well as individually, they promise an evening of thought-provoking, heartfelt numbers. Tickets are £15 from thelbt.org.uk or 01484 430528.

Yorkshire Sound Women Network: Another International Women’s Day event, this time at Heritage Quay, Huddersfield University. There’s an afternoon sound lab event hosted by the organisation that seeks to inspire women and girls to explore sound and music technology, followed by an evening of new works by students and established sound artists starting at 6.30pm. The event is free.

Wednesday, March 8.

Recalling the Midwives: In collaboration with the School of Human and Health Sciences, the university’s Heritage Quay is hosting a special event to celebrate the women who helped pioneer the NHS in the 1940s and 50s. Booking is required but the event is free. For details visit heritagequay.org/events or call 01484 473168.

Saturday, March 11.

Women in Rugby League: Wrapping up a week of International Women’s Day Activities, Heritage Quay looks at the pioneers of women’s rugby and tells their stories. From 11am to 4pm. Free, no need to book.