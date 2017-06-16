Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s not often that established bands who are as much loved by the critics as they are their fans turn up on your doorstep in this part of the world.

So it’s no surprise the Trades Club in Hebden Bridge has been sold out for some time in anticipation of Manchester band Everything Everything coming through.

Speaking to drummer Michael Spearman, it’s clear it’s no accident that the band are playing in a small corner of West Yorkshire.

“It’s been on our list of venues we want to play, because it’s got such a good reputation and legacy,” he said.

“We’ve always liked Hebden Bridge as a place too, with the vibe there with all the artists that’ve passed through.

“We needed somewhere quite small to start with new songs, so that was as good excuse as any to make it to the venue.”

Formed in Manchester, they’re no stangers to crowds at this end of the country, and Michael said he was looking forward to performing somewhere a little off the beaten track.

“It’s something we like about being a northern band, because we know about growing up in places where it’s a big deal if a band comes to town.

“People really are making a special effort to see you. It’s not like London where gigs are just something to do.

“We totally understand and love that aspect, and you can tell it’s a bit special as a band too. There’s a good edge to it.”

With new music on the way, the next year looks like an exciting time to be an Everything Everything fan.

“The new album isn’t out until the middle of August, but we’ve already started sharing new singles with Annie Mac on Radio One and everything. There’ll be some shows this summer, then a bigger tour next year, I’d imagine.”

“It picks up from the last record, definitely, but I think there’s a few more sides to this one. Without patting myself on the back or anything, it’s got really good songs on it, so we feel really good about it, but you never really know until it’s out.

“We had the opportunity to work with James Ford on this record, which we’ve wanted to for a while. He’s produced for the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Florence and the Machine and Haim, which is the sort of range of work we wanted to cover.”