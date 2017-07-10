Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A music festival is going on tour.

The Holywell Music Festival is based at Elland Golf Club from July 14-16.

But it’s also taking music to people who may not be able to get to the Hammerstones Leach Lane club and musicians will visit Ravenscliffe School, Rastrick Grange Care Home and Willow Court Home in Elland.

It’s organised by the Holywell Community Pub group which is campaigning to save the village pub. The owner wants to turn it into living accommodation but residents want to save it as a village asset.

John Walsh, of the action group, said: “Twelve amazing music performers appear at the golf club over the weekend, including a professionally trained Irish trio, Liam Merriman, Eoin O’Meachair and Paul Grant, who in addition to their appearance at the festival will also be playing three unique shows at local care establishments.

“This brings classical and popular music off the concert stage and into healthcare and community environments, offering distraction and relaxation for patients undergoing stressful treatments and helping to improve the quality of life for patients, families and staff.”

Performers at the golf club include Brighouse-based Roger Davies on Friday night; MAIA, a psychedelic sci-fi folk rock group on Saturday night and multi-instrumentalist Dave Bainbridge and former vocalist for the Michael Flatley blockbuster ‘Lord of The Dance’ Sally Minnear on Sunday.

Tickets are £15 a night and includes a hot supper, available from www.holywell-music-fest.uk or by phone from Beverley on 07881 661348.