Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s never too late to learn something new – as members of Huddersfield & District’s University of the Third Age have been proving for the past 33 years.

With classes in everything from computing, dance and decoupage to mahjong, Swahili, tai chi and watercolour painting – and groups meeting to ramble, cycle, play bridge, boules and more – the organisation can’t be beaten when it comes to providing low-cost educational courses and activities.

The new autumn term begins on Monday, September 18, and the prospectus lists nearly 100 classes and interest groups, as well as a lecture series, weekly walks and luncheon clubs.

Aimed at the over 50s or those with disabilities, the U3A charges just £15 for an annual subscription and an average 10-week course of classes is only £12.

The organisation keeps its costs down because all tutors and officials are volunteers - passing on their expertise and knowledge for the pleasure of it. Huddersfield has more than 1,400 active members and is the proud owner of a Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

So, what’s on offer for autumn 2017 and spring 2018?

The Arts and Crafts ‘faculty’ has sessions in painting and drawing as well as card making, sewing and woodcarving. For gamers, there’s a selection of bridge, scrabble, chess and mahjong classes. History buffs can learn more about Napoleon Bonaparte or the Sex, Drugs and Rock ‘n’ Roll culture of 20th century Britain. There’s even a weekly philosophy group.

Want to learn a language? There’s French, German, Italian, Spanish and introductory Arabic, as well as appreciation of written Russian and even a new Taste of Swahili on offer.

Musically inclined? The U3A has a choir, acoustic guitar tutorials, ukulele group and a new musical theatre course.

For the practically minded, there’s a new first aid course and a chance to learn how to use a defibrillator, taught by qualified instructors.

Sporting over-50s can join a country dancing group, play snooker or table tennis, swim, cycle and go bowling.

Topics under consideration at the weekly Monday Talks include bee keeping, Victorian England, Honley Feast and butterflies and orchids.

Activities take place at a range of venues across the town.

For more information call or write to the U3A’s new base at Aspin house, Block B, Station Road, Huddersfield HD2 1UT, 01484 308482 (email office@huddersfieldu3a.org). The office is usually staffed on Tuesday and Thursday from 10am until 2pm, however the U3A has a publicity desk at Huddersfield Central Library on Saturdays from 10am until noon and on Monday’s from 1pm until 3pm. For more details and to enrol for membership visit www.huddersfieldu3a.org