Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There’s everything from vintage drama and tragic opera to singalong Disney and a psychedelic club night on offer in our area this January.

Madama Butterfly, Leeds Grand Theatre, from Friday, January 19.

Opera North opens its new season with Puccini’s best-loved opera - the tragic tale of a young Japanese woman, Cio-Cio-San, who falls disastrously in love with an American naval officer. It can be seen on selected dates up to Feburary 28. Tickets are from £15. Visit operanorth.co.uk

Singalong to Disney’s Beauty and the Beast at Barnsley Civic on Saturday, January 20.

This new adaptation of the iconic fairy tale film starts with a vocal warm-up for the audience. Turn up in fancy dress and you could win a prize. The showing starts at 2pm. Tickets are £11 for children and £16 for adults. Visit barnsleycivic.co.uk

The Abominable Snowman, Lawrence Batley Theatre, Saturday, January 20.

A children’s show with lots of silly, snowy adventure and an adorable villain. Recommended for ages three to seven. There are shows at 11am and 2pm. Tickets £8 from thelbt.org.uk

Slaithwaite Philharmonic, Huddersfield Town Hall, Saturday, January 20.

The accomplished local orchestra, fresh from a New Year tour of China, performs Awakening and Dance, with works by Slovenian composer Alojz Ajdic and Shostakovich’s as well as a dazzling ballet score from Arthur Bliss, complete with dancers and visuals. Tickets from £12.50, kirkleestownhalls.co.uk

Hope and Social in concert, Square Chapel, Halifax, Sunday, January 21.

With five albums under their belts and appearances at Glastonbury and Leeds Arena, the band members plan an evening of energetic dance-along music to bring joy into January. Tickets are £12.50 for the 8pm gig. Visit squarechapel.co.uk

Gordon Stewart, Huddersfield Town Hall on Monday, January 22.

Continuing his popular series of lunchtime concerts at the famous Father Willis organ, Gordon has chosen a programme that includes once of the most requested pieces - Julius Reubke’s Sonata on the 94th Psalm. Tickets are just £5. The concert starts at 1pm.

Clarinettist Richard Haynes, University of Huddersfield, Monday, January 22.

The latest in a series of live concerts on Monday evenings hosted by the university’s Centre for Research in New Music and featuring cutting-edge performers. For ticket details visit www/store.ac.uk

Air Play, Lawrence Batley Theatre, Tuesday to Thursday, January 23 to 25.

Husband and wife team Seth and Christina merge circus skills and street theatre performance in a vibrant, stunning show at the Huddersfield theatre. Tickets are £12 and £16 from thelbt.org.uk

Bedroom Farce from Dick & Lottie, Lawrence Batley Theatre, Tuesday to Saturday, January 23 to 27.

One of Alan Ayckbourn’s classics, the 1975 comedy is about four couples and their marital struggles. The latest from popular Huddersfield-based theatre company Dick & Lottie. Tickets are £12 from thelbt.org.uk

Sleeping Beauty in Brighouse Civic Hall, Thursday to Sunday, January 25 to 28.

Brighouse Theatre Productions’ latest panto offering features Sarah Poyner, who recently played the part of a nurse in a locally-shot Bollywood film, 1921, and takes the role of Bad Witch Hazel. Tickets are £8 and £11 from brighousetheatre.co.uk

From Hollywood with Love, Huddersfield Town Hall, Thursday, January 25.

The Orchestra of Opera North promises an evening of magical music from the movies - everything from Gone with the Wind and Star Wars to Hitchcock’s North by Northwest, which featured the Huddersfield-born actor James Mason. Prese4nted by Andrew Collins from Classic FM, the evening begins at 7.30pm. Tickets are from £1 (for under 16s) to £26. Visit kirkleestownhalls.co.uk

Pyschedelic club night, The Parish, Huddersfield, Saturday, January 27.

DJ Nick Mitchell-Maiato presents a new Holy Communion club night of music from the likes of Jefferson Airplane, Grateful Dead, The Seeds and rare label pressings that he promises few have heard of but everyone should hear. Entry is £3. The event begins at 9pm.

Best of Brass, Halifax Minster, Saturday, January 27.

Elland Silver Youth Band, one of the UK’s leading youth ensembles, is teaming up with The Cory Band, the first band in history to win the European, British Open, National and Brass in Concert top titles all in one year. The Welsh musicians will be playing from 7.30pm. Tickets are £12 in advance from coryband.com or £14 on the night.

Last Laugh with John Godber, Lawrence Batley Theatre, Saturday, January 27.

Film screening of the award-winning writer’s new Northern comedy, with an introduction by the director Daniel Cole. The event starts at 7.30pm and tickets are £10. Visit thelbt.org.uk

Offices & Gentlemen, Lawrence Batley Theatre, Tuesday, January 30, until Saturday, February 3.

Huddersfield Thespians tackle (in two parts) Alan Bennett’s A Visit from Miss Prothero, Say Something Happened, Green Forms, An Englishman Abroad and A Question of Attribution. Full performance details from thelbt.org.uk. Tickets are £12 for Offices or Gentlemen and £20 for both.

Joe Brown, Victoria Theatre, Halifax, Tuesday, January 30.

The music legend has been playing rock and roll for five decades and is still going strong. He’s on stage with a show that encompasses music, stories from his life and the company of his old friend Henry Goss (founder of Sha Na Na). Tickets are £26.25 from victoriatheatre.co.uk