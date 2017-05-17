Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dudding actors and bhangra dancers are wanted for a summer performance in Huddersfield to mark the 70th anniversary of the Partition of India.

Community arts company Chol Theatre plans to commemorate the largest-ever migration in human history – millions of people were displaced with the creation of modern Pakistan and India – at a Big Masala Tea Party in St George’s Square on Saturday, August 12.

Those interested in being part of the event (over 16s only) are invited to an open workshop at the Lawrence Batley Theatre on Saturday, May 20, from 11am until 1pm.

Chol, working with Let’s Go Yorkshire, plans a colourful production that will reference contemporary issues such as Brexit, gender and race alongside stories connected to partition.

Susan Burns from Chol explained: “It was an unimaginable world tragedy that divided India, displaced 15m people and killed over a million more. We’re not looking for accomplished actors, you just need to be characterful, committed, creative and up for a bit of fun.

“We’ve called it Huddersfield’s Big Masala Tea Party because it’s an informal meeting of lots of different races, ages and demographics. We’re sharing experiences and celebrating diversity by coming together and raising awareness of how differences can divide us with dramatic consequences.”

Huddersfield bhangra expert Hardeep Singh Sahota will one of the experienced performers joining the project.