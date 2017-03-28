Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was the box-office blockbuster of its time.

When the ‘ Battle of the Somme ’ opened in 34 London cinemas on August 21, 1916, it caused a sensation, with an estimated one million watching it in the first week and 20 million by week six.

Up until then, the British public had been protected from the actual horrors of the Western Front.

It’s true they were under no illusions that what was going on was shocking, with the ever growing newspaper columns of war dead bearing testament to that.

Yet they could only imagine just how terrible a place it was – until August 1916 and the release of the 74-minute film captured by the government’s official cameramen, Geoffrey Malins and John B McDowell.

It captured all of the events in northern France, from the initial bombardment of German lines from June 25, the first day of the Somme offensive on July 1 and then the subsequent aftermath.

But in order to bring this silent picture even more dramatically to life, it required music.

No record exists of the music played at the time, but in 2006 British composer Laura Rossi was commissioned to write a score to mark the 90th anniversary of the Battle of the Somme as soundtrack to the digitally-restored film.

And to mark its century, a Battle of Somme Centenary Tour got under way at Thiepval on the Somme on July 1, 2016, with 100 live orchestral performances of the Imperial War Museum film being staged over the next 12 months.

Huddersfield Town Hall has just had the honour of staging performance number 57, with Mayor of Kirklees Clr Jim Dodds among those in the audience to help boost his chosen charity, The Royal British Legion, who benefited from the proceeds raised on the night.

In order to be chosen and in order to do the film justice, it clearly needed an orchestra good enough to take on what Rossi herself has admitted is not an easy piece of music.

Musica Youth Orchestra (MYO), under the umbrella of Kirklees Music School, demonstrated they were more than up to the task. To be honest, they were wonderful.

It couldn’t have been easy getting the essential timing between the music and film absolutely right, which they most certainly did under the steadying hand of MYO Musical Director Thom Meredith.

Everything had to be co-ordinated so percussion instruments roared as the big guns on the screen were firing. It was all executed perfectly, and that was clearly no fluke; it was just one example of how exceptionally talented these young musicians are.

The strings played with such feeling that you had little trouble sharing the raw emotion of the troops who were enduring such misery on the front line just over 100 years ago, and the brass section joined in with the necessary punch required for such an occasion.

To add to the pressure of performing the perfect score, the composer was in the town hall herself.

The broad smile on her face at the end of the performance spoke volumes.

“They were brilliant,” said a delighted Laura, whose Somme orchestral score was premiered at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in 2006 and performed by the Philharmonica Orchestra.

“It’s not an easy piece to play, but they did themselves and me proud. It was such a pleasure to be able to hear them for myself.”

There’s not much to say after that.