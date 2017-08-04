Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We've all got a friend who's more Yorkshire than Boycott and Bean combined - but can they sing, dance and act?

Fat Friends the Musical is set to take to the stage in November - and writer Kay Mellor is looking for the perfect man to fill the role of Alan.

Alan, a working-class ambulance driver, who loves his food and struggles with his weight, will ideally be played by a Yorkshire male, aged 30 to 55 from any ethnic background. Singing range must be bass/baritone and applicants need to be available from Monday 2 October 2017 to Saturday 9 June 2018.

Kay said: "I am very much looking to cast the role of Alan with a man who is born and bred Yorkshire.

"I’m hoping to find somebody with a strong Yorkshire accent, who can sing as well as act. I know we have real talent in this county so I’m hoping it will spark the interest of many budding or established actors living in Yorkshire.”

Based on the critically acclaimed ITV show Fat Friends that starred Alison Steadman, Gaynor Faye and Lisa Riley, and launched the careers of James Corden and Ruth Jones, the musical has been written and directed by Kay, with original music and songs composed by Nicholas Lloyd Webber.

It will premiere at Leeds Grand Theatre on Tuesday November 7.

The successful applicant will join Jodie Prenger, Sam Bailey, Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff and Natalie Anderson on stage, with further casting still to be announced.

Any would-be Alans are invited to send a CV and image to Stephen Crockett, Casting Director, at Ella@grindrodcasting.co.uk by Friday August 18.