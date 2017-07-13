Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pub quiz performance with a cabaret twist is taking place in local pubs across Dewsbury, Batley and Spen until this Saturday.

Creative Scene’s The Local presents It’s Your Round, by Scary Little Girls, which sees landlady ‘Pat Pinch’ host a pub quiz with a difference.

Locals at the Navigation pub in Mirfield enjoyed the performance by Rebecca Mordan, as their make believe pub landlady Pat.

And the move to bring live performance into local pubs has been welcomed by landlord Joel Graham, of The Leggers Inn, a real ale pub by the canal in Dewsbury.

Joel said: “It is great to see our pub being used as an alternative venue.

“In this day and age we need to offer other reasons to come in, and increasingly pubs are becoming a community focal point.

“We have hosted previous theatre and performance and they have always gone down very well with the crowd.

“Our location is the perfect place for this performance and I think the show will be popular with locals.

The final performance takes place on Saturday July 15 at 7.30pm at Roberttown Community Centre in Liversdege.

For details of the final performance go to at www.creativescene.org.uk/events/its-your-round/