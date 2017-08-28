Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Every September the AC Gallery in Huddersfield hosts an exhibition of original paintings and signed prints by the late, great, Brighouse artist Peter Brook.

This year gallery owner Mike Baggs says visitors will be able to see the world’s largest show dedicated solely to the painter’s work.

Peter, known as the Pennine Landscape Painter, died in 2009 but his work continues to attract attention from art lovers. The Tate Gallery has Peter’s work in its collection and his iconic images of Pennine hills, farmhouses and animals is sought-after by both investors and admirers.

Mike says: “He was a really down-to-earth, genuine, character and I think that comes across in his work.

“We are fortunate to have built up such a large database of contacts over many years and it is from these that we can draw in such a great selection of work for our show, alongside some of the last remaining pieces from Peter’s estate, kindly provided by his family.”

The show is open from Saturday, September 9.