Laughs in store at Halifax Comedy Festival

Our region has a lot of laughs in store for October - from a comedy festival to Ken Dodd.

Ken Dodd. Photo by Colin Lane

There’s plenty to laugh about in our corner of West Yorkshire this month – with the launch of a comedy festival, an appearance by vintage showman Ken Dodd, and a show poking fun at the EU.

First up it’s the launch of the now-annual Halifax Comedy Festival, which promises headline acts ranging from Jimmy Carr and Al Murray to television presenter Russell Kane. Tickets are being snapped up fast, with a show by Romesh Ranganathan sold out a month before his Victoria Theatre appearance.

The festival, from October 21 to 29, features more than 20 events at eight venues in Calderdale and is managed by the Victoria Theatre. Opening with Jimmy Carr at the theatre on Friday, October 21, there’s a whole host of stand-up comedy on offer, including a set by the oldest performing female comedian Lynne Ruth Miller, 82, and performances by several Edinburgh Fringe award winners.

Highlights include Russell Kane’s Right Man, Wrong Age show on Sunday, October 23; Al Murray’s stand-up show Pub Landlord: Let’s Go Backwards Together on Monday, October 24; and Paul Sinha, aptly known as ‘The Sinnerman’, performing in Halifax Minster, where he’ll be joined by three other comedians, Rob Rouse, Steve Royle and Tony Vino, also on Monday, October 24.

Comedian Russell Kane
Comedian Russell Kane

As well as lashings of stand-up, the festival promises music, film and workshops.

Catch the Unique Komedy Ukulele Orchestra at the Victoria Theatre on Tuesday, October 25; Tea, Scones and Comic Songs at the Westgate Wine & Cheese Company on Thursday, October 27: the Comic Roots Film Showcase at lunchtime on Wednesday, October 26, in the Victoria Theatre: and take part in the Marc Blake Stand Up Workshop on Friday, October 28, at the Square Chapel Centre for the Arts.

For details of all events and to book tickets visit www.halifaxcomedyfestival.com

On Saturday, October 22, veteran performer Ken Dodd will be tickling ribs at the Alhambra Theatre in Bradford with his Happiness Show.

Expect to be dicumknockerated by a tattiferlarius evening in the company of a comedian who specialises in non-stop gags and songs and has more than 60 years in showbusiness behind him. Tickets are £20.50 to £24.50 from bradford-theatres.co.uk or 01274 432000.

Closer to home, on Monday, October 24, the Lawrence Batley Theatre in Huddersfield is hosting Eurohouse, a dark but comic look at the European Union, it’s founding ideals and what got lost along the way.

This timely production by a new company, Fellswoop Theatre, is part of the theatre’s Pay What You Decide Season.

It features two performers, one Greek and one French, who disagree about life in the Eurohouse. Seats need to be booked, on 01484 430528 or www.thelbt.org.uk but audience members will simply pay what they feel the performance, which starts at 7.45pm, is worth. All money taken goes to the performers.

Previous Articles

Theatre picks: A winter line-up your kids will love

The Snowman

Heart-warming tales, puppet shows and pantos for family theatre trips

