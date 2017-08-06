Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The 18th annual Leeds Festival opens on Thursday, August 24, for a Bank Holiday weekend of music headlined by Muse, Kasabian and Eminem.

More than 200 bands and acts are booked to appear on seven stages at the Bramham Park venue.

It’s one of the North’s biggest festival events of the year and attracts capacity crowds of around 75,000.

For Huddersfield music fans, getting there couldn’t be easier - there’s an official Big Green Coach service running from the town to Leeds as well as regular rail services with shuttle buses from Leeds Railway Station. And TransPennine Express is offering a 20% discount on fares to Leeds for festival goers who book an off-peak ticket on the company’s website. To find Bramham Park by car from Huddersfield simply follow signs at Junction 29 on the M 62. The cost of parking is included in festival tickets.

Campers can gain access to the site from 5pm on Thursday, August 24, but the festival really starts to rock on Friday when the main stage hosts Muse, Liam Gallagher, Blossoms, Giggs and other top acts.

Kasabian takes the main stage on Saturday, August 26, with Bastille, Circa Waves, Rat Boy and more, while DJ Fatboy Slim is on the Radio 1 Dance Stage.

Tickets are still available for Friday and Saturday; but Sunday, August 27, when Eminem appears on the main stage, is now fully booked.

As well as music, the festival offers a variety of entertainment. This year it’s been announced that comedians Bill Bailey, Katharine Ryan and Jonathan Pie will be among the performers.

Security at the festival will be tight so visitors are advised to take ID with them. There are entry restrictions for under 16s and Leeds Festival is not recommended for children.

There’s good news for wannabe models, the Models 1 agency will have scouts out and about looking for new talent.

Day tickets are £72 (weekend camping £213). For details of tickets and travel options visit leedsfestival.com