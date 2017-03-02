Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Is Kirklees about to find its own West End star?

That’s the question being posed with the arrival of professional West End director Nick Evans to stage a production of Les Misérables School Edition this summer in Blakeridge Mill, Batley .

The performance of Cameron Mackintosh’s hit musical will feature a cast and crew of local young people and will celebrate the life of murdered MP Jo Cox , who favourite musical was Les Misérables.

Nick Evans wants local young people to make up his next professional-standard cast.

He will bring choreographers, musical directors, musicians, stage managers, and designers to create the show.

Batley and Spen Youth Theatre will be working alongside local organisations to produce the show and is calling on young people in Kirklees to audition. There are roles for singers, actors and dancers as well as off-stage opportunities including crew, designers, costume makers and stage managers.

Nick said: “To make this amazing we are looking for brilliant youngsters.

“We are making an impassioned call on all young people between the ages of 13-19 to get involved and tell us what they have to offer.

“You might be happier sewing costumes than singing a solo. You might be happier selling programmes than standing on a barricade. Whatever you want to contribute, we need you to be involved.”

Batley and Spen Youth Theatre Company has already received local backing, including from Binks Development Ltd who have loaned the old mill to stage the show. And Sir Cameron Mackintosh who granted the rights to perform Les Misérables School Edition.

Tracy Brabin MP said: “This is a phenomenal opportunity for Batley and Spen and I know our young people are going to grab it with both hands.

“It’s no secret that I’m incredibly passionate about the arts and the career opportunities they bring.”

The family of the late Batley MP Jo Cox are also supporting the event.

Kim Leadbeater, Jo’s sister, said: “The performance of Les Mis at the heart of Jo’s constituency using local schoolchildren will be something she would have been very proud of. It is very touching and well thought out and our family would like to thank all involved.”

Audition Days: Saturday March 11, Sunday March 12 at St Mary’s Social Club and Parochial Hall, Melton Street, Crossbank, Batley, WF17 8PT

Those auditioning for onstage roles should wear clothes loose enough to move in.

Those interested in offstage roles should bring an item that they feel represents something they’re good at such as a piece of art, portfolio, certificate or a creation.