Promising a magical romp through satire and 19th century manners, The Sorcerer is the latest offering from Meltham Church Gilbert and Sullivan Society.

First performed in 1877, the comic opera pokes fun at working class sobriety and dozy curates and can be seen in the Church Hall, Meltham, from Tuesday to Saturday, November 22 to 26.

Appearing in the lead role of the Sorcerer is Graham Weston, who is also producing the show.

John Schofield is the musical director and the accompanist is Corinne Lord.

There’s a cast of 10, plus a chorus, in the production, which tells the story of a sorcerer who invents a love potion that, inevitably, causes a lot of mismatches and problems for the inhabitants of the village in which the opera is set.

Tickets for the show are £7.50 to £10 (£5 for children) from the Flower Box in Meltham, 01484 850771.