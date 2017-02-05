Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Christmas past, present and future come to Marsden next week with the launch of this year’s Avalanche Dodgers’ all-male panto.

The annual show, written by Peter Armitage, who describes it as “a proper panto and not very politically correct”, is a version of A Christmas Carol that he hopes will have audiences rolling in the aisles at Marsden Parochial hall.

It’s Peter’s 30th panto and follows the winning formula that has been packing in the punters since 1978. “I’m have a pop at one or two people,” says the playwright, “Mr Trump, Ed Balls - with names like that who can blame me - and the Duke of York, who I’ve never really liked.

“It’s funny and silly.”

Peter, a founder member of the Dodgers, so named because they formed while sheltering in a pub from a snowstorm, no longer performs but still enjoys writing. Although not as productive as his famous poet son Simon, he manages to produce a panto every year. Each September he heads for Puerto Pollensa in Majorca and spends his holiday hand-writing a script. “The ‘phone doesn’t ring, there’s no housework and I’m not bothered about the garden,” he explains. “I just sit there and write.”

Peter says one of the secrets of the Dodgers’ enduring popularity is that its members work so well together as a team. About half the members have performed in 25 or more pantos. “I am surrounded by people who know what they’re doing,” he says.

Over the years the Avalanche Dodgers have raised more than £150,000 for local charities and community organisations.

This year’s show opens on Friday, February 17, at 7.30pm, and can be seen until Saturday, February 25. It will feature popular songs and a live band. Tickets are still available from Duncan’s hairdressers in Marsden, telephone 01845311 during shop hours.