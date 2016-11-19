Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Comedian Mark Thomas, whose long career as a comic has been punctuated by human rights campaigning, protesting and generally making a nuisance of himself to those in authority, is at the Square Chapel in Halifax on Friday, December 9, with his new show The Red Shed.

Named after the Labour club in Wakefield, where he experienced a political awakening and gave his first performances, the show had a critically-acclaimed sell-out run at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

The focus of the show is the miner’s strike of 30 years ago and the politics of the time. Covering everything from beer and burgers to pickets and placards, it is a nostalgic, poignant and wittily observed trip down memory lane for Thomas, who was a student when he lived through the political and social upheaval of the early 1980s.

Tickets for the show are £8 and £12 from squarechapel.co.uk or 01422 349422.