Marsden's popular amateur operatic and dramatic society may be nine decades old but it’s still going strong and is about to present its version of the equally-popular musical Annie.

The show opens on Tuesday, October 25, at the Parochial Hall and can be seen every evening from 7.15pm until Saturday, October 29.

Telling the tale of a little orphan girl and her adventures, the production attracted the interest of almost every little girl in Marsden – almost 90 turned up to audition for the lead role. Two were chosen, Emily Ashwell and Rhia Thomas, who will play Annie on alternate nights.

The cast features a number of family groups, from sisters Holly and Daisy Dewsnap, Eleanor and Lucy Hanson, and Meadow and Ellie Daly (and their cousin Isla Carter) to father and daughter Michael and Molly Mills and mother and daughter Hayley and Millie Taylor. There’s also a husband and wife team, Elaine and Peter Green.

Tickets are £10 and £12 from Duncan’s Hairdressers or www.ticketsource.co.uk/marsdenoperatic