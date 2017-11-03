Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Holmfirth Choral Society kicks off its 2017-18 season with Mendelssohn’s Elijah.

Other highlights during the coming months include Handel’s Messiah in December and Orff’s Carmina Burana next March.

Mendelssohn’s Elijah is perhaps the next most-loved oratorio after Messiah and will be performed at Holmfirth Civic Hall on Sunday, November 12.

Although Holmfirth Choral Society have presented it several times over the last decades this will be a very special performance as the title role will be taken by internationally - acclaimed bass baritone Matthew Brook, who was born and brought up in Holmfirth.

Matthew sang earlier this year at Carnegie Hall, New York, as part of a tour of North America and Europe. He appeared on a televised Prom concert in August, singing the part of Christ in the Bach St John Passion, and The Guardian describes him as “….turns anything he sings to gold.”

The supporting soloists are soprano Bethany Seymour, who has sung several times at Holmfirth recently, contralto Sally Perkins, who also was brought up locally.

Tenor David Heathcote holds a doctorate from the University of Huddersfield and has promoted opera here and elsewhere.

Mary Barber will lead the Valley Sinfonia and the performance will be conducted by Geoffrey Lockwood.

The concert takes place in Holmfirth Civic Hall, starting at 7.15pm. Tickets cost and can be bought in advance from Holmfirth Tourist Information Centre in Holmfirth Library or by phone on 01484 687643.